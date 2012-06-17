FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold falls after Greek vote, snaps 6-day rise
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls after Greek vote, snaps 6-day rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - Gold fell for the first time in seven sessions on Monday, with Greek’s pro-bailout parties on course to win a slim majority at Sunday’s election, calming fears of Athens leaving the euro zone and reducing bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold fell 1 percent to $1,611.59 an ounce by 2251 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.9 percent to $1,613.60.

Gold’s fall came even as the euro hit a one-month high against the U.S. dollar, which would normally support gold prices, after Greek poll projections showed parties committed to staying in the single currency were on track to secure a slim parliamentary majority.

Sunday’s election result looked likely to yield a coalition government led by conservative New Democracy but leaves an emboldened SYRIZA bloc to rally angry opposition in the streets to the punishing terms of the bailout.

Despite Monday’s loss, spot gold is up more than 3 percent so far in June, with investors likely to remain nervous on what awaits the euro zone after the Greek poll, given high borrowing costs in Spain and Italy and the continued threat of the region’s debt crisis to the global economy. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.