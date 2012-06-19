PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower after 7-day winning streak

SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Tuesday as equities gave up some of the gains driven by enthusiasm over a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections, and investors shifted their focus to a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors are looking for hints for another round of quantitative easing (QE) in the United States when the Federal Open Market Committee releases a policy statement at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 75 cents to $1,627.19 an ounce by 0034 GMT, having hit an intraday low of $1,625.54. On Monday, bullion posted its seventh day of gains on lingering worries about the debt crisis in Europe. * U.S. gold for August delivery added $1.50 an ounce to $1,628.50 an ounce. * World leaders pressured Europe on Monday to take ambitious new steps to resolve its debt crisis after a victory for pro-bailout parties in a Greek election failed to calm markets or ease worries that wider turmoil could derail the global economy. * Given a U.S. outlook that is weak but not recessionary, the Fed meeting on Wednesday could opt for extending "Operation Twist", its effort to drive down long-term borrowing costs by selling short-term securities to buy longer-term ones, economists said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 8,689.46, losing some of its hefty gains from the previous session as initial enthusiasm over the victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece gave way to persistent concerns over Spain and its banks. The euro on Tuesday held most of its losses from the previous session after the optimism over Greece gave way to the worry over Spain, pushing its borrowing costs to levels seen as unsustainable. * Crude futures continued to slide on Tuesday as an increase in bad Spanish loans fuelled fears that Europe's debt crisis was taking a turn for the worse, further crimping global oil demand. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly 1230 U.S. Building permits May 1230 U.S. Housing starts May 1255 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting PRICES Precious metals prices 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1627.19 -0.75 -0.05 4.05 Spot Silver 28.76 0.05 +0.17 3.86 Spot Platinum 1482.45 7.15 +0.48 6.42 Spot Palladium 630.95 3.87 +0.62 -3.30 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1628.50 1.50 +0.09 3.94 1276 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.73 0.06 +0.21 2.92 276 Euro/Dollar 1.2594 Dollar/Yen 78.97 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Robert Birsel)