PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower after 7-day winning streak
June 19, 2012 / 1:01 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower after 7-day winning streak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Tuesday as
equities gave up some of the gains driven by enthusiasm over a
weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections, and
investors shifted their focus to a policy meeting by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
     Investors are looking for hints for another round of 
quantitative easing (QE) in the United States when the Federal 
Open Market Committee releases a policy statement at the end of 
its two-day meeting on Wednesday. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 75 cents to $1,627.19 an ounce by
0034 GMT, having hit an intraday low of $1,625.54. On Monday,
bullion posted its seventh day of gains on lingering worries
about the debt crisis in Europe.
    * U.S. gold for August delivery added $1.50 an ounce
to $1,628.50 an ounce.        
     * World leaders pressured Europe on Monday to take
ambitious new steps to resolve its debt crisis after a victory
for pro-bailout parties in a Greek election failed to calm
markets or ease worries that wider turmoil could derail the
global economy. 
    * Given a U.S. outlook that is weak but not recessionary,
the Fed meeting on Wednesday could opt for extending "Operation 
Twist", its effort to drive down long-term borrowing costs by 
selling short-term securities to buy longer-term ones, 
economists said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 8,689.46, losing
some of its hefty gains from the previous session as initial
enthusiasm over the victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece
gave way to persistent concerns over Spain and its banks. 
    The euro on Tuesday held most of its losses from the
previous session after the optimism over Greece gave way to the
worry over Spain, pushing its borrowing costs to levels seen as
unsustainable. 
    * Crude futures continued to slide on Tuesday as an increase
in bad Spanish loans fuelled fears that Europe's debt crisis was
taking a turn for the worse, further crimping global oil demand.
 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun 
    1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly 
    1230 U.S. Building permits May 
    1230 U.S. Housing starts May 
    1255 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly 
    U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting
   
    PRICES
       
  Precious metals prices 0034 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1627.19   -0.75   -0.05      4.05
  Spot Silver        28.76    0.05   +0.17      3.86
  Spot Platinum    1482.45    7.15   +0.48      6.42
  Spot Palladium    630.95    3.87   +0.62     -3.30
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1628.50    1.50   +0.09      3.94         1276
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.73    0.06   +0.21      2.92          276
  Euro/Dollar       1.2594
  Dollar/Yen         78.97
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
      
    
       

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Robert Birsel)

