FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on Fed stimulus prospects
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
June 20, 2012 / 12:31 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on Fed stimulus prospects

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - Gold ticked higher on
Wednesday on speculative buying driven by hopes the U.S. Federal
Reserve may extend its long-term bond-buying programme to
stimulate the economy, a move which would boost bullion's appeal
as a safe haven.
    The Federal Open Market Committee will release a policy
statement at the end of its meeting on Wednesday. The current
"Operation Twist" programme, which involves buying long-term
debt and funding the purchase by selling short-term notes, is
scheduled to expire this month. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose $2.99 an ounce to $1,619.59 an ounce
by 0016 GMT. Gold jumped to its highest level in 2012 of around
$1,790 in February after the Fed at the time said it would keep
interest rates near zero until the end of 2014 at the earliest. 
    * U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell $2.20
an ounce to $1,621.00 an ounce.
    * Europe won support from world leaders on Tuesday for an
ambitious but slow-moving overhaul of the euro zone, even as
pressure built in financial markets for quicker solutions to its
debt crisis that threatens the world economy. 
    * Jewellers in Thailand cashed in gold as global prices
extended gains for an eighth consecutive session on Tuesday,
while a weaker rupee curbed buying interest in India, the
world's main consumer. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Japan's Nikkei share average advanced in early trade on
Wednesday, also on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will launch a new round of stimulus. 
    * The euro rallied against the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen
on Tuesday, buoyed by positive news out of Greece and as a
run-up in Wall Street stocks encouraged investors to take on
riskier positions. 
    * U.S. crude futures steadied on Wednesday around $84 a
barrel after a gain of 0.9 percent in the previous session.
 
   
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0600   Germany Producer prices for May 
    1630   U.S. FOMC rate decision 
    1815   Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke news conference
       
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1619.59    2.99   +0.18      3.57
  Spot Silver        28.43    0.05   +0.18      2.67
  Spot Platinum    1479.95    7.10   +0.48      6.24
  Spot Palladium    624.78    0.65   +0.10     -4.25
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1621.00   -2.20   -0.14      3.46         2170
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  28.39    0.02   +0.06      1.68         1900
  Euro/Dollar       1.2673
  Dollar/Yen         79.06
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.