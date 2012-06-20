PRECIOUS-Cash gold rises on Fed stimulus hopes

* Spot gold may drop to $1,606.49 -technicals * Coming Up: U.S. FOMC rate decision at 1630 GMT (Updates prices) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday on growing hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may do more to stimulate the world's top economy, a move which would boost bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. A trail of disappointing data indicating sluggish U.S. economic growth has raised speculation the Fed's bond-buying scheme dubbed "Operation Twist" may last beyond its June deadline - a less extreme step than outright purchases of new securities, widely known as quantitative easing. Spot gold rose $4.09 an ounce to $1,620.69 an ounce by 0612 GMT. Gold jumped to its highest level in 2012 of around $1,790 in February after the Fed at the time said it would keep interest rates near zero until the end of 2014 at the earliest. "We think Bernanke will talk up the Fed's readiness to act if required and there is a chance of a policy gesture - an extension to Operation Twist perhaps," said Nick Trevethan, senior metals strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "But anybody looking for some sort of grand QE (quantitative easing) scheme risks disappointment. The upside target, if the Fed does come up with something that the market is comfortable with, is probably towards $1,650. The downside, I think, is $1,592 and then $1,530 if investors are really disappointed." U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell $1.40 an ounce to $1,621.80. Volumes were at around 8,000 lots, compared with more than 120,000 lots at the close on Tuesday. Low volumes and the fact that U.S. gold futures, which sometimes dictate movements in the cash market, actually weakened suggested investors were unsure if the Fed would launch another round of quantitative easing, or QE. "The market ... has priced in a relatively low key Fed policy meeting result," said Trevethan. The Federal Open Market Committee will release a policy statement at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Previous rounds of asset purchases by the Fed to drive down interest rates and stimulate the economy had weakened the U.S. dollar, boosted global stock markets and prompted investors to turn to gold. Gold rallied to a record of around $1,920 in 2011, when investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt crisis in Europe. This year, recent declines in equities and other markets blamed on the debt crisis have prompted investors to cash in gold to cover losses, sending prices to their lowest in more than four months at $1,527 in mid-May. Shares in Asia rose on Wednesday and the euro held on to most of its gains on hopes Europe's debt crisis and shaky global growth would prompt major central banks to launch a new round of monetary stimulus. Europe won support from world leaders for an ambitious but slow-moving overhaul of the euro zone, even as pressure built in financial markets for quicker solutions to its debt crisis. G20 leaders now await a European Union summit next week where European officials say they will launch the long process of deeper integration, starting with a push for banking union, with an aim of finalising a broad plan by December. "We also are seeing uncertainties in the economic front, that's why it's quiet in the physical market," a physical dealer in Hong Kong said. But rising gold prices have spurred selling of scrap, while a weaker rupee curbed buying interest in India, the world's largest consumer. Jewellers in India are also watching the progress of the monsoon, which could set the tone for demand during the next festive season. Precious metals prices 0612 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1620.69 4.09 +0.25 3.64 Spot Silver 28.46 0.08 +0.28 2.78 Spot Platinum 1480.53 7.68 +0.52 6.28 Spot Palladium 625.31 1.18 +0.19 -4.17 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1621.80 -1.40 -0.09 3.51 8000 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.43 0.06 +0.20 1.83 4177 Euro/Dollar 1.2680 Dollar/Yen 78.89 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Daniel Magnowski)