PRECIOUS-Gold falls for 3rd day, Fed disappoints
June 21, 2012

PRECIOUS-Gold falls for 3rd day, Fed disappoints

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Gold slipped for a third
straight day on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped
short of launching another round of quantitative easing to
stimulate the economy, a move that could have boosted bullion's
appeal in times of uncertainty.
     Investors had expected the Fed to extend its bond-buying
program dubbed "Operation Twist", but some were disappointed
after the central bank did not adopt more aggressive measures to
boost growth in the face of slower U.S. hiring and a festering
European debt crisis. 
 
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell $3.49 an ounce to $1,601.89 by 0030
GMT, having slipped to $1,520.29 an ounce on Wednesday, its
weakest since June 12 following the Fed's announcement. 
     * U.S. gold for August delivery dropped dropped
$12.80 an ounce to $1,603.00. 
    * The Fed expanded its "Operation Twist" by $267 
billion, meaning it will sell that amount of short-term 
securities to buy longer-term ones to keep long-term borrowing 
costs down. The programme, which was due to expire this month, 
will now run through the end of the year. 
    * But Wall Street's top bond firms still see a 50 percent
chance that the Fed will begin a third round of quantitative
easing to boost the U.S. economy even after it extended its
current stimulus program on Wednesday. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday as the yen
weakened slightly after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short
of a third round of quantitative easing and satisfied itself
with just a dash of monetary stimulus. 
    * The dollar held off a one-month low against a basket of
major currencies on Thursday, no worse for wear even after the
Federal Reserve delivered another dash of monetary stimulus and
said it was ready to do more if necessary. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS
    0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI 
    0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI June 
    0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI June 
    1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 
    1258 U.S Markit Mfg PMI June 
    1400 U.S. Existing home sales May 
    1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity June
   
    PRICES
       
  Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1601.89   -3.49   -0.22      2.44
  Spot Silver        27.94   -0.16   -0.57      0.90
  Spot Platinum    1447.50   -2.90   -0.20      3.91
  Spot Palladium    613.15   -1.60   -0.26     -6.03
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1603.00  -12.80   -0.79      2.31         1800
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  27.90   -0.49   -1.74     -0.07         2917
  Euro/Dollar       1.2665
  Dollar/Yen         79.39
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Eric Meijer)

