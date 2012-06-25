FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2012 / 1:06 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on equities; EU summit eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - Gold tracked equities higher
on Monday after falling more than 3 percent last week, but gains
could be limited by a steady U.S. dollar and worries about
deflation which could sap investors' interest in the precious
metal.
    Inflation fears have helped fuel several years of strong
gains for gold, but now investors are starting to worry about
deflation after reports last week showed signs of slowing 
economic activity around the world.  
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold added $1.70 to $1,573.14 an ounce by 0041
- well below a record of about $1,920 hit in 2011, when
investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt
crisis in Europe.
    * U.S. gold for August delivery rose $7.30 to
$1,574.20 an ounce.
    * Greece's new prime minister and incoming finance minister,
who have been ill, will miss this week's EU summit when Athens
will propose easing the terms of its bailout and international
lenders have had to postpone a first meeting with the team.
 
    * Gold imports to India fell by $6.2 billion in the first
two months of the current fiscal that began in April, compared
with the year-ago period, finance secretary R.S. Gujral said on
Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Currency markets got off to a subdued start on Monday,
with the safe-haven U.S. dollar holding on to most of last
week's gains ahead of another European summit that could take
the region a step closer to containing its debt crisis. 
    * Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher in early trade
as exporters benefited from a softening in the yen on the back
of improving funding for European banks. 
    * U.S. crude futures rose for a second straight session
after the threat of a storm shut nearly a quarter of the
country's offshore crude and gas output in the Gulf of Mexico.
  
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index May 
    1400 U.S. New home sales May 
    1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas Manufacturing index May

    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0041 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1573.14    1.70   +0.11      0.60
  Spot Silver        26.70   -0.14   -0.52     -3.58
  Spot Platinum    1434.45    7.00   +0.49      2.98
  Spot Palladium    607.95    3.95   +0.65     -6.83
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1574.20    7.30   +0.47      0.47         4412
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  26.64   -0.03   -0.10     -4.59         2769
  Euro/Dollar       1.2533
  Dollar/Yen         80.42
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

