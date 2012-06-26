FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,580 on EU summit uncertainty
June 26, 2012 / 12:41 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,580 on EU summit uncertainty

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Gold held steady above $1,580
an ounce on Tuesday after rising in the previous session on safe
haven buying ahead of an important European summit this week,
which is unlikely to produce substantial measure to solve the
debt crisis.
     A fifth euro-zone country turned to Brussels for emergency
funding on Monday when Cyprus announced it was seeking a
lifeline for its banks and its budget, hours after Spain
submitted a formal request to bail out its banks.
 
   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold hardly changed at $1,584.49 an ounce at
0022 GMT. Gold hit a lifetime high of about $1,920 in 2011, when
investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt
crisis in Europe.
    * U.S. gold for August delivery slipped $2.90 an
ounce to $1,585.50.   
     * Struggling debtor Spain is likely to pay its highest
short-term borrowing rates in over six months on Tuesday as
investors demand high premiums, sceptical about euro zone
leaders' readiness to act decisively to tackle the bloc's
problems. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low in
early deals on Tuesday on scepticism that this week's European
summit will produce any significant progress to tackle the
currency bloc's debt crisis. 
     * U.S. oil held steady above $79 on Tuesday as forecasts of
a drop in crude stockpiles supported prices amid low
expectations that a European summit this week could resolve the
region's debt crisis and boost global fuel demand. 
     * The euro slipped to an almost two-week low against the
U.S. dollar o n Monday and more losses were expected as
investors bet a European summit will fail to find a solution to
the region's debt crisis. 
   
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1145  U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly 
    1300  U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home index April 
    1400  U.S. Consumer confidence June 
    1400  U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index June 
          U.S. Build permit revisions May 
    
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1584.49    0.41   +0.03      1.32
  Spot Silver        27.49   -0.01   -0.04     -0.72
  Spot Platinum    1437.70    3.15   +0.22      3.21
  Spot Palladium    605.20    2.62   +0.43     -7.25
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1585.50   -2.90   -0.18      1.19         1829
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  27.45   -0.07   -0.25     -1.67         2064
  Euro/Dollar       1.2516
  Dollar/Yen         79.77
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
