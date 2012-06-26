PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,580 on EU summit uncertainty

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Gold held steady above $1,580 an ounce on Tuesday after rising in the previous session on safe haven buying ahead of an important European summit this week, which is unlikely to produce substantial measure to solve the debt crisis. A fifth euro-zone country turned to Brussels for emergency funding on Monday when Cyprus announced it was seeking a lifeline for its banks and its budget, hours after Spain submitted a formal request to bail out its banks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold hardly changed at $1,584.49 an ounce at 0022 GMT. Gold hit a lifetime high of about $1,920 in 2011, when investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt crisis in Europe. * U.S. gold for August delivery slipped $2.90 an ounce to $1,585.50. * Struggling debtor Spain is likely to pay its highest short-term borrowing rates in over six months on Tuesday as investors demand high premiums, sceptical about euro zone leaders' readiness to act decisively to tackle the bloc's problems. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low in early deals on Tuesday on scepticism that this week's European summit will produce any significant progress to tackle the currency bloc's debt crisis. * U.S. oil held steady above $79 on Tuesday as forecasts of a drop in crude stockpiles supported prices amid low expectations that a European summit this week could resolve the region's debt crisis and boost global fuel demand. * The euro slipped to an almost two-week low against the U.S. dollar o n Monday and more losses were expected as investors bet a European summit will fail to find a solution to the region's debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores Weekly 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home index April 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence June 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index June U.S. Build permit revisions May PRICES Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1584.49 0.41 +0.03 1.32 Spot Silver 27.49 -0.01 -0.04 -0.72 Spot Platinum 1437.70 3.15 +0.22 3.21 Spot Palladium 605.20 2.62 +0.43 -7.25 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1585.50 -2.90 -0.18 1.19 1829 COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.45 -0.07 -0.25 -1.67 2064 Euro/Dollar 1.2516 Dollar/Yen 79.77 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)