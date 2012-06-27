FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hardly moves, deflation fears resurface
June 27, 2012 / 1:01 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hardly moves, deflation fears resurface

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed
around $1,571 a n ounce on Wednesday after falling in the
previous session on worries that a global economic slowdown
triggered by a worsening debt crisis in Europe could prompt
investors to turn to the safety of the U.S. dollar.
    Inflation fears helped gold stretch its winning run to an 
11th year in 2011, but investors now feel uneasy about deflation
after recent reports showed signs of slowing global economic
activity, already dented by the debt crisis in Europe.
 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold hardly moved at $1,571.89 an ounce by 0028
GMT, having hit a low around $1,567 o n Tuesday following the
release of U.S. consumer confidence data, and after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled the EU's largest economy and
paymaster opposed the idea of raising common euro-zone bonds to
deal with the debt problems.  
    * Physical dealers, who have seen limited buying interest in
recent weeks, said a slowdown in the global economy could force 
jewellers, investors and speculators to tighten their purses. 
    * U.S. gold for August delivery fell $2 an ounce to 
$1,572.90.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Japan's Nikkei share average inched up at Wednesday's
open, with bargain hunting providing support after two sessions
of losses, although investors were reluctant to take positions
ahead of an EU summit beginning on Thursday. 
    * U.S. oil held steady above $79 on Wednesday ahead of data
due later in the day that could show a drop in crude stockpiles,
although worries over the euro zone debt crisis are set to limit
price gains. 
    *  The euro fell to its lowest against the dollar in more
than two weeks on Tuesday as Spanish bond yields rose and hopes
faded that a European summit would make progress in resolving
the region's debt crisis. 
     
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600  Germany Import prices 
    1230  U.S. Durable goods orders 
    1230  U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index 
    1400  U.S. Pending home sales 
      
    PRICES 
      
  Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1571.89    0.11   +0.01      0.52
  Spot Silver        27.06   -0.02   -0.07     -2.28
  Spot Platinum    1421.45    1.65   +0.12      2.04
  Spot Palladium    590.28   -0.72   -0.12     -9.54
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1572.90   -2.00   -0.13      0.39         1622
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  26.99   -0.05   -0.20     -3.33         1528
  Euro/Dollar       1.2482
  Dollar/Yen         79.38
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Paul Tait)

