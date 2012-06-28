FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold barely moves ahead of European Union summit
June 28, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold barely moves ahead of European Union summit

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Gold held nearly steady on
Thursday and could trade in a narrow range ahead of a European
Union summit, which is unlikely to deliver new measures to
tackle the region's debt crisis and may prompt investors to turn
to the safety of the U.S. dollar. 
    Gold touched a record of about $1,920 an ounce in 2011, when
investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt
crisis in Europe. But this year, declines in other markets have
caused investors to sell gold for cash, sending prices to the
lowest in more than four months at $1,527 in mid-May.
      
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,573.99 an ounce
by 0019 GMT, having briefly risen to above $1,581 an ounce on
Wednesday on bargain hunting. 
    * U.S. gold for August delivery fell $3.60 to 
$1,574.80 an ounce.     
    * German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pit herself against
France and Italy on Thursday at an EU summit that could shape
the euro zone's future, insisting they must put the bloc's
fundamental problems ahead of pleas for emergency action.
 
    * Weaker local currencies are weighing on gold demand from
India, the world's largest consumer of the precious metal, and
Indonesia, another leading Asian buyer, as traders also favour
cash on concerns over a deterioration in the euro zone crisis.
 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Thursday,
though its downside was seen limited in case an impending summit
of European leaders surprise markets with concrete measures to
tackle the region's debt crisis. 
    * Japan's Nikkei share average rose at Thursday's open,
supported by domestically driven stocks, although gains could be
limited as hopes dwindle for a credible fix to the euro zone's
debt crisis. 
    *  U.S. crude rose for a third day on Thursday as positive
economic data from the United States and a larger-than-expected
fall in oil output from Norway offset concerns that a European
summit is unlikely to produce concrete measures to solve the
debt crisis. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
   0755  Germany   Unemployment rate sa  Jun         
   0900  EZ        Business climate      Jun        
   0900  EZ        Economic sentiment    Jun        
   1230  U.S.      GDP                   Q1             
   1430  U.S.      Jobless claims        Weekly         
 
   2300  S.Korea   Industrial output yy  May         
   2313  Japan     Manufacturing PMI     Jun        
   2330  Japan   CPI, core nationwide yy May         
   2350  Japan Industrial output prelim mm May       
     
    PRICES
       
  Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1573.99   -0.41   -0.03      0.65
  Spot Silver        26.95    0.04   +0.15     -2.67
  Spot Platinum    1411.25    7.10   +0.51      1.31
  Spot Palladium    573.03    0.28   +0.05    -12.18
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1574.80   -3.60   -0.23      0.51          621
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  26.89   -0.06   -0.21     -3.69          670
  Euro/Dollar       1.2479
  Dollar/Yen         79.60
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

