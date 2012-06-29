FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2012 / 1:21 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eyes longest monthly losing streak since 1997

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Friday, but
is heading for a fifth straight month of decline, its longest
monthly losing streak since early 1997, as a deepening global
economic slowdown from Europe to China pushed investors to safer
havens like the dollar.
    The precious metal is also on course for its steepest
quarterly loss since 2004, having moved in tandem with riskier
assets for the most part of this year.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,553.51 an
ounce by 0055 GMT, after hitting a four-week trough of $1,547.24
on Thursday. 
    * Bullion is down less than half a percent for the month,
its fifth straight monthly decline, the longest since a
six-month slide from late 1996 to early 1997. It has also
dropped nearly 7 percent for the quarter, its biggest since the
second quarter of 2004. 
    * Gold has fallen more than 13 percent from the 2012 peak of
around $1,790, and 19 percent from the record above $1,920
reached in September 2011.
    * U.S. gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,553.90.
    * Italy and Spain refused to sign off on a 120 billion euro
($149 billion) growth package until Germany approved short-term
measures to ease their soaring cost of credit, holding off an
agreement at an EU summit which is on its final day on Friday.
 
    * The U.S. economy grew at an annual 1.9 percent rate in the
first quarter, which was unchanged from a prior reading and
marked a sharp step down from the fourth quarter's 3 percent
gain, underscoring the economy's vulnerability as global growth
slows. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares and the euro were pressured as European
leaders argued over how to ease borrowing strains in Italy and
Spain and stop the euro zone debt crisis spreading, with
investors fearful of U.S. reaction to the deadlock. 
    * U.S. crude rose on Friday, recovering from an eight-month
low, after the European Union announced a $149 billion growth
package that could lift the global economy and fuel demand,
though a delay by Italy and Spain in signing off on the
agreement capped gains. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    Last day of European Union leaders summit in Brussels 
    0500 Japan Construction orders                 
    0600 Germany Retail sales                      
    0900 Euro Zone Inflation                       
    1230 U.S. Personal income and outlays              
    1345 U.S. Chicago PMI 
    1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data       
        
  Precious metals prices 0055 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1553.51    2.76   +0.18     -0.66
  Spot Silver        26.38    0.04   +0.15     -4.73
  Spot Platinum    1380.25   -3.40   -0.25     -0.92
  Spot Palladium    561.51    0.61   +0.11    -13.94
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1553.90    3.50   +0.23     -0.82         1898
  COMEX SILVER JUL2  26.32    0.07   +0.26     -5.73           33
  Euro/Dollar       1.2449
  Dollar/Yen         79.24
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
($1 = 0.8047 euros)

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
