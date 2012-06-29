FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold jumps over 3 pct on EU deal, logs monthly gain
#Credit Markets
June 29, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps over 3 pct on EU deal, logs monthly gain

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold posts first monthly rise in five
    * Markets rally on EU deal to aid banks, intervene on bonds
    * U.S. Mint gold coin sales weak in Q2
    * Bullion posts largest quarterly drop since Q3 2008

 (Adds quarter, month-end performance, details, updates market
activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Gold surged 3 percent to above
$1,600 an ounce o n F riday, ending June with its first monthly
gain in five months, as a European deal to shore up banks and
cut borrowing costs lifted bullion's investment appeal. 
    Silver and platinum group metals also soared after EU
leaders agreed to let their rescue fund inject aid directly into
stricken banks from next year and intervene on bond markets to
support troubled member states. 
    Monetary stimulus by central banks and governments is
bullish for gold, which has been a favorite among hedge fund
managers and institutional investors to hedge against the loss
of purchasing power due to currency depreciation and inflation.
    The metal, which has for the most part of this year moved in
tandem with riskier assets, received a boost from heavy
short-covering after losses earlier this week sent the metal
close to being oversold. 
    A 9 percent jump in U.S. crude futures also helped gold,
with sharp gains in grains, other commodities, the euro and U.S.
equities amid a better economic outlook after the EU deal. 
    "The gold rally is likely to continue because once again we
held well above the $1,525 key support level, we've had rapid
short-covering and now we have some physical demand. I don't
think the market will press prices significantly at least in the
near term," said James Steel, chief commodity analyst at HSBC.
    Spot gold was up 3.2 percent at $1,599.66 an ounce by
3:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT), having hit a session high of $1,606.79
an ounce, the loftiest price since June 20.
    U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up
$53.80 an ounce at $1,604.20, with trading volume in line with
its 30-day average for the first time in about a week,
preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Spot silver rose 4.6 percent to $27.54 an ounce.
    Still, gold posted a 4 percent drop for the three months to
the end of June, its biggest quarterly fall since the third
quarter of 2008. 
    After an 11-year bull run, which took gold prices to a
record $1,920.30 an ounce last September, it is now up just 2
percent on the year.
     
 

    GOLD COIN SALES WEAK IN Q2
    Gold coin consumption, viewed by some as a market-fear
gauge, tumbled in the second quarter to levels not seen since
before the 2008 economic crisis, reflecting the metal's failure
to attract safe-haven bids despite economic uncertainty. 
    Sales of the U.S. Mint's American Eagle gold coins fell more
than 50 percent year-on-year to 127,500 ounces in the second
quarter, their worst three months since the second quarter of
2008 -- prior to the height of the global economic crisis, the
Mint's website showed. 
    Physical gold buying in major consumer India picked up a
little o n F riday. Weakness in Indian demand has undermined spot
prices this year, with Indian gold prices near record highs due
to rupee weakness.
    Among platinum group metals, spot platinum was up 4.2
percent at $1,441.75 an ounce, while spot palladium rose
3.7 percent to $581.75 an ounce. Both have rebounded from their
2012 lows earlier this week.
 3:15 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold AUG   1604.20  53.80   3.5  1551.30 1607.80  175,288
 US Silver JUL   27.58  1.333   5.1   26.235  27.840    2,002
 US Plat JUL   1449.10  62.70   4.5  1382.80 1449.50    1,156
 US Pall SEP    584.55  20.65   3.7   564.45  585.95    4,285
                                                               
 Gold          1599.66  48.91   3.2  1551.76 1606.79         
 Silver         27.540  1.200   4.6   26.320  27.910
 Platinum      1441.75  58.10   4.2  1388.00 1445.75
 Palladium      581.75  20.85   3.7   566.93  583.75
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        193,504   201,114   194,847     25.24    1.98
 US Silver       57,588    60,102    52,528     34.04    0.42
 US Platinum     14,908    11,746     7,987        18    0.00
 US Palladium     4,357     5,015     4,593                  
                                                               
    

 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
