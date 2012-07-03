FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold flat; easing eyed after downbeat data
#Gold Market Report
July 3, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold flat; easing eyed after downbeat data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on
Tuesday, as hopes of more easing from central banks after a
string of bleak global macroeconomic data from Europe to the
United States supported bullion's appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,595.79 an ounce
by 0032 GMT. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
 traded nearly flat at $1,596.50.
    * U.S. manufacturing shrank in June for the first time in
nearly three years, adding to signs of a slowdown in the
recovery but raising hopes for more easing from the Federal
Reserve. 
    * The disappointing U.S. data followed a string of weak
manufacturing data from Europe and Asia, suggesting the euro
zone debt crisis was reverberating throughout the global
economy. 
    * The U.S. Federal Reserve is ready to ratchet back its
super-easy monetary policy when the time comes so as to head off
any uncontrolled price rises, said the San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank President John Williams. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise
contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors took as
a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to
boost the economy. 
    * The dismal data from Europe to the United States weighed
on both the euro and dollar, as the central banks are seen under
greater pressure to be more accommodative. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0430  Australia RBA cash rate                Jul                 
 0900  EZ        Producer prices              May
 1145  U.S.      ICSC chain stores yy         Weekly              
 1200  Brazil    Industrial output yy         May                 
 1400  U.S.      Factory orders               May                 
       U.S.      Total Vehicle Sales          Jun                 
        
    PRICES
     Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1595.79   -0.89   -0.06      2.05
  Spot Silver        27.48    0.00   +0.00     -0.76
  Spot Platinum    1442.00   -6.75   -0.47      3.52
  Spot Palladium    571.68   -0.07   -0.01    -12.39
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1596.50   -1.20   -0.08      1.90         1291
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.47   -0.03   -0.12     -1.61          479
  Euro/Dollar       1.2583
  Dollar/Yen         79.45
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
