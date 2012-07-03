PRECIOUS-Gold flat; easing eyed after downbeat data

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, as hopes of more easing from central banks after a string of bleak global macroeconomic data from Europe to the United States supported bullion's appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,595.79 an ounce by 0032 GMT. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery traded nearly flat at $1,596.50. * U.S. manufacturing shrank in June for the first time in nearly three years, adding to signs of a slowdown in the recovery but raising hopes for more easing from the Federal Reserve. * The disappointing U.S. data followed a string of weak manufacturing data from Europe and Asia, suggesting the euro zone debt crisis was reverberating throughout the global economy. * The U.S. Federal Reserve is ready to ratchet back its super-easy monetary policy when the time comes so as to head off any uncontrolled price rises, said the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors took as a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to boost the economy. * The dismal data from Europe to the United States weighed on both the euro and dollar, as the central banks are seen under greater pressure to be more accommodative. DATA/EVENTS 0430 Australia RBA cash rate Jul 0900 EZ Producer prices May 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1200 Brazil Industrial output yy May 1400 U.S. Factory orders May U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Jun PRICES Precious metals prices 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1595.79 -0.89 -0.06 2.05 Spot Silver 27.48 0.00 +0.00 -0.76 Spot Platinum 1442.00 -6.75 -0.47 3.52 Spot Palladium 571.68 -0.07 -0.01 -12.39 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1596.50 -1.20 -0.08 1.90 1291 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.47 -0.03 -0.12 -1.61 479 Euro/Dollar 1.2583 Dollar/Yen 79.45 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)