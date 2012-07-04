PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week top on hopes for monetary easing

SINGAPORE, July 4 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near a two-week high on Wednesday, supported by hopes for more accommodative monetary policies from central banks to support a fragile recovery in the global economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold traded little changed at $1,617.90 an ounce by 0043 GMT, after rallying more than 1 percent in the previous session when it hit a two-week top of $1,624.70. * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged down 0.2 percent to $1,618.60. * A raft of weak economic data raised hopes that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates to a record low on Thursday in a move that could drive gold higher. * New orders for U.S. factory goods rose more than expected in May, a hopeful sign for U.S. manufacturers who have appeared more vulnerable to Europe's debt crisis. * U.S. new auto sales in June raced past expectations on lower gas prices and still-generous incentives, and are on track to score their best year since 2007, offering support to platinum group metals which are used to make autocatalysts. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro and dollar traded steady on Wednesday, and high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar got off to a firm start in Asia, having outperformed the dollar, euro and yen as markets geared up for more policy action from major central banks. * U.S. stocks extended a rally for a third day on Tuesday as sharp gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders factored in increased expectations for central bank stimulus. DATA/EVENTS 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI June 0900 EZ Retail sales May 0230 China HSBC Services PMI June US Public holiday PRICES Precious metals prices 0043 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1617.90 0.55 +0.03 3.46 Spot Silver 28.20 0.00 +0.00 1.84 Spot Platinum 1480.25 -2.13 -0.14 6.26 Spot Palladium 595.75 1.32 +0.22 -8.70 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1618.60 -3.20 -0.20 3.31 1302 COMEX SILVER SEP2 28.20 -0.08 -0.28 1.02 305 Euro/Dollar 1.2590 Dollar/Yen 79.84 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)