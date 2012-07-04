FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week top on hopes for monetary easing
#Gold Market Report
July 4, 2012 / 1:01 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week top on hopes for monetary easing

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 4 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near a two-week
high on Wednesday, supported by hopes for more accommodative
monetary policies from central banks to support a fragile
recovery in the global economy. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold traded little changed at $1,617.90 an
ounce by 0043 GMT, after rallying more than 1 percent in the
previous session when it hit a two-week top of $1,624.70.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery 
edged down 0.2 percent to $1,618.60.
    * A raft of weak economic data raised hopes that the
European Central Bank will cut interest rates to a record low on
Thursday in a move that could drive gold higher. 
 
    * New orders for U.S. factory goods rose more than expected
in May, a hopeful sign for U.S. manufacturers who have appeared
more vulnerable to Europe's debt crisis. 
    * U.S. new auto sales in June raced past expectations on
lower gas prices and still-generous incentives, and are on track
to score their best year since 2007, offering support to
platinum group metals which are used to make
autocatalysts. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro and dollar traded steady on Wednesday, and
high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar got off to a
firm start in Asia, having outperformed the dollar, euro and yen
as markets geared up for more policy action from major central
banks. 
    * U.S. stocks extended a rally for a third day on Tuesday as
sharp gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders
factored in increased expectations for central bank stimulus.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0758  EZ        Markit Services PMI        June                 
 0900  EZ        Retail sales               May
 0230  China     HSBC Services PMI          June                 
       US        Public holiday
    PRICES  
 Precious metals prices 0043 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1617.90    0.55   +0.03      3.46
  Spot Silver        28.20    0.00   +0.00      1.84
  Spot Platinum    1480.25   -2.13   -0.14      6.26
  Spot Palladium    595.75    1.32   +0.22     -8.70
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1618.60   -3.20   -0.20      3.31         1302
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  28.20   -0.08   -0.28      1.02          305
  Euro/Dollar       1.2590
  Dollar/Yen         79.84
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
