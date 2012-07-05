FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold stays put ahead of ECB, ignores firm dollar
#Gold Market Report
July 5, 2012 / 12:36 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold stays put ahead of ECB, ignores firm dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Gold held steady around $1,615
an ounce on Thursday, as the anticipation of a rate cut by the
European Central Bank offset the impact of a stronger dollar.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,614.79 an ounce
by 0020 GMT.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery 
edged down 0.4 percent to $1,615.60.
    * Investors are keeping an eye out for decisions by the ECB
and Bank of England, with expectations that the ECB will cut
interest rates to a record low and the BOE will announce new
bond buying.  
    * Surveys on Wednesday showed all of Europe's biggest
economies are in recession or heading there and there is little
sign things will improve soon. 
    * Adding to concerns about the health of global economy and
pressure for central banks to take more accommodative stance,
China's service sector grew at its slowest pace in 10 months in
June, the China HSBC services purchasing managers index showed.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro wallowed near one-week lows on Thursday,
struggling to find any traction ahead of a widely expected rate
cut by the ECB, while the dollar gained half a percent against a
basket of currencies. 
    * Benchmark oil prices hovered below $100 a barrel on
Thursday after sharp gains earlier in the week, as new evidence
of grim economic conditions in Europe offset expectations of
fresh stimulus measures. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS
 1100  Britain   BOE Bank Rate               July                 
 1145  EZ        ECB rate decision           July                
 1215  U.S.      ADP employment report       June 
 1430  U.S.      Jobless claims              Weekly              
      
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1614.79   -0.34   -0.02      3.26
  Spot Silver        28.17    0.06   +0.21      1.73
  Spot Platinum    1474.75    2.02   +0.14      5.87
  Spot Palladium    594.25    2.30   +0.39     -8.93
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1615.60   -6.20   -0.38      3.11        28193
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  28.17   -0.12   -0.41      0.90         7926
  Euro/Dollar       1.2528
  Dollar/Yen         79.91
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months  
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
