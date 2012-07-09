FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses to 3rd session after US data
July 9, 2012 / 12:46 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses to 3rd session after US data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Gold inched down on Monday,
extending losses to a third session, on a lack of conviction the
U.S. Federal Reserve would take measures to stimulate the
economy anytime soon even after a disappointing jobs report.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold dropped to its lowest in almost two weeks
of $1,575.89 an ounce, before recovering slightly to $1,578.89
an ounce by 0028 GMT.
    * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,579.40.
    * U.S. employers hired at a dismal pace in June, raising
pressure on the Federal Reserve to do more to boost the economy
and dealing another setback to President Barack Obama's
reelection bid. 
    * The weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data has raised
the chance in favour of the Fed launching a new round of
monetary stimulus to 65 percent from 50 percent in late June, a
Reuters poll of Wall Street economists showed. 
    In the latest poll, eight primary dealers expected the Fed
to launch QE3 at Fed meetings in August or September, and 12 saw
it happening by year-end. 
    * Investors await the China June inflation data, which is
expected to ease to a 29-month low, giving Beijing more room to
stimulate the economy. 
    * Later this week, China will also release data on trade,
industrial output, retail sales, money supply for June, as well
as the second quarter's gross domestic product. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks fell about 1 percent on Friday as another
month of tepid jobs growth underlined fears the economy was
stalling, though not to the point where more economic stimulus
from the Federal Reserve was imminent. 
    * The euro plumbed a two-year low versus the greenback early
on Monday, while high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar
nursed losses with markets still smarting after tepid U.S. jobs
growth dealt a blow to risk sentiment late last week. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS
 0130  China     CPI yy                   Jun                     
 0130  China     PPI yy                   Jun                     
 0600  Germany   Export/import data       May
 1930  U.S.      CFTC commitment of traders  Weekly               
    
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1578.89   -3.61   -0.23      0.96
  Spot Silver        27.04   -0.03   -0.11     -2.35
  Spot Platinum    1432.45   -5.68   -0.39      2.83
  Spot Palladium    574.64    1.74   +0.30    -11.93
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1579.40    0.50   +0.03      0.80         2381
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.02    0.09   +0.35     -3.22          555
  Euro/Dollar       1.2282
  Dollar/Yen         79.48
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months  
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
