PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains; China trade data eyed

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Tuesday, retaining gains from the previous session, while investors waited for China trade data for clues on the health of the world's second-biggest economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,586.19 an ounce by 0041 GMT, after snapping two days of losses in the previous session. * U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,586.30. * European ministers were set to grant Spain an extra year to reach its deficit targets in exchange for further budget savings but remained far from pinning down details of bank rescues and emergency bond-buying that are of greater concern to markets. * European Central Bank President Mario Draghi kept the door open on Monday to further interest rate cuts, saying any decision on further action would depend on economic data. * Investors will be watching June trade figures from Beijing, after Monday's data showed inflation eased more than expected, signalling falling demand for goods from the manufacturing capital of the world and the likelihood of more policy moves to support the slowing economy. * Hedge funds and money managers boosted their bullish bets in U.S. gold futures and options by 30 percent in the week up to July 3 after a European deal to shore up banks and cut borrowing costs increased bullion's investment appeal. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, weighed down by weak economic data from Asia and signs of economic trouble in Europe, underscored by higher Spanish and Italian bond yields. * The euro hovered above two-year lows in Asia on Tuesday, while commodity currencies also held their ground on the greenback with investors reluctant to take big positions ahead of China trade figures. DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Jun 0645 France Industrial output mm May 0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA May 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly China Exports yy Jun China Imports yy Jun China Trade balance Jun PRICES Precious metals prices 0041 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1586.19 -0.46 -0.03 1.43 Spot Silver 27.29 -0.05 -0.18 -1.44 Spot Platinum 1438.53 -0.35 -0.02 3.27 Spot Palladium 581.25 2.70 +0.47 -10.92 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1586.30 -2.80 -0.18 1.24 1255 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.27 -0.18 -0.65 -2.33 835 Euro/Dollar 1.2300 Dollar/Yen 79.53 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)