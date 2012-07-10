FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains; China trade data eyed
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 10, 2012 / 1:01 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains; China trade data eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Tuesday, retaining gains from the previous session, while
investors waited for China trade data for clues on the health of
the world's second-biggest economy. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,586.19 an ounce
by 0041 GMT, after snapping two days of losses in the previous
session.
    * U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,586.30.
    * European ministers were set to grant Spain an extra year
to reach its deficit targets in exchange for further budget
savings but remained far from pinning down details of bank
rescues and emergency bond-buying that are of greater concern to
markets. 
    * European Central Bank President Mario Draghi kept the door
open on Monday to further interest rate cuts, saying any
decision on further action would depend on economic data.
 
    * Investors will be watching June trade figures from
Beijing, after Monday's data showed inflation eased more than
expected, signalling falling demand for goods from the
manufacturing capital of the world and the likelihood of more
policy moves to support the slowing economy. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers boosted their bullish bets
in U.S. gold futures and options by 30 percent in the week up to
July 3 after a European deal to shore up banks and cut borrowing
costs increased bullion's investment appeal. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, weighed
down by weak economic data from Asia and signs of economic
trouble in Europe, underscored by higher Spanish and Italian
bond yields. 
    * The euro hovered above two-year lows in Asia on Tuesday,
while commodity currencies also held their ground on the
greenback with investors reluctant to take big positions ahead
of China trade figures. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS
 0500  Japan     Consumer confid. index      Jun                  
 0645  France    Industrial output mm        May                  
 0800  Italy     Industrial output yy WDA    May                  
 1145  U.S.      ICSC chain stores yy        Weekly               
       China     Exports yy                  Jun                  
       China     Imports yy                  Jun                  
       China     Trade balance               Jun                  
    
    PRICES
     Precious metals prices 0041 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1586.19   -0.46   -0.03      1.43
  Spot Silver        27.29   -0.05   -0.18     -1.44
  Spot Platinum    1438.53   -0.35   -0.02      3.27
  Spot Palladium    581.25    2.70   +0.47    -10.92
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1586.30   -2.80   -0.18      1.24         1255
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.27   -0.18   -0.65     -2.33          835
  Euro/Dollar       1.2300
  Dollar/Yen         79.53
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.