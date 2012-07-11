FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after tumbling on euro zone worries
July 11, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after tumbling on euro zone worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Spot gold edged up on
Wednesday, after posting its biggest one-day decline since late
June as a meeting of euro zone finance ministers disappointed
some investors looking for more progress on resolving the
region's debt crisis.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,571.19 an
ounce by 0037 GMT, rebounding from a 1.4-percent fall on
Tuesday.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost
half a percent to $1,571.40.
    * Euro zone finance ministers failed to agree a final figure
for aid to ailing Spanish banks, but the European Union has set
a maximum of 100 billion euros ($123 billion) and some 30
billion euros would be available by the end of July if there was
an urgent needs. 
    * Germany's top court will address on Tuesday whether
Europe's new bailout scheme and budget rules are compatible with
national law in a process influencing not just how to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis, but how much deeper European integration
can go. 
    * Spanish bond yields fell below the critical 7-percent
level on Tuesday, and Italian government bond yields also eased.
 
    * The U.S. futures industry reeled on Tuesday as regulators
accused Iowa-based broker PFGBest of misappropriating over $200
million in customer funds for more than two years, a new blow to
trader trust just months after MF Global's collapse.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    *  U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more
pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish
world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth. 
    *  The euro wallowed around two-year lows against the dollar
on Wednesday as investors waited to see if a German court would
approve the use of euro zone's bailout fund to help contain the
region's debt crisis. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS
 0600  Germany   Final CPI                  June
 1130  India     M3 Money Supply                                  
 1230  U.S.      International trade mm $   May                   
 1800  U.S.      FOMC releases minutes from June 19-20 meeting
 
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0037 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1571.19    3.50   +0.22      0.47
  Spot Silver        26.91    0.09   +0.34     -2.82
  Spot Platinum    1420.25    2.92   +0.21      1.96
  Spot Palladium    574.25    3.27   +0.57    -11.99
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1571.40   -8.40   -0.53      0.29         2890
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  26.89    0.00   +0.01     -3.69          655
  Euro/Dollar       1.2249
  Dollar/Yen         79.25
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
