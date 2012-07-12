FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold flat on uncertain Fed stimulus outlook
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 12, 2012 / 12:56 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold flat on uncertain Fed stimulus outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Thursday, as investors remained cautious after meeting minutes
showed the Federal Reserve was unlikely to launch more monetary
stimulus until U.S. economic conditions weakened further.  
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,575.29 an ounce by
0036 GMT.
    * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery 
traded little changed at $1,575.50.
    * The U.S. Federal Reserve is open to the possibility of
buying more bonds to stimulate the economy, but conditions might
need to worsen for a consensus to build, minutes from the
central bank's June meeting released on Wednesday showed.
 
    * Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble said on Wednesday he
hoped Germany's Constitutional Court would pass judgment on the
EU's bailout fund and fiscal pact before autumn, suggesting he
expects the decision to take months rather than weeks.
 
    * Credit Suisse cut 2012 gold price forecast to $1,680 an
ounce from its prior forecast of $1,765 an ounce, and lowered
silver price forecast to $30.50 from $33.50. Growing concerns
about debt deflation and improving growth prospects in the
global economy are the two scenarios in which gold would perform
poorly, the bank said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The Dow and the Nasdaq lost ground on Wednesday as minutes
from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed policymakers are
open to the idea of more economic stimulus, but that conditions
might need to worsen first. 
    * The dollar stood close to a one-year high against a basket
of major currencies on Thursday in Asia, having pushed the euro
to a two-year low after the minutes from the Fed meeting. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0300  Japan     Rate decision               July
 0530  India     Industrial Output yy        July                 
 0900  EZ        Industrial production yy    May                  
 1230  U.S.      Jobless claims              Weekly               
 
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1575.29   -0.46   -0.03      0.73
  Spot Silver        27.05   -0.02   -0.07     -2.31
  Spot Platinum    1422.43   -1.57   -0.11      2.11
  Spot Palladium    578.31    0.83   +0.14    -11.37
  COMEX GOLD AUG2  1575.50   -0.20   -0.01      0.56         1093
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  27.05    0.03   +0.10     -3.10          421
  Euro/Dollar       1.2235
  Dollar/Yen         79.60
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.