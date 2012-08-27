FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as Fed stimulus hopes support
August 27, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as Fed stimulus hopes support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Monday,
hovering near a 4-1/2-month high hit last week, as expectations
for further monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept
sentiment buoyant.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,673.99 an
ounce by 0045 GMT, after posting a 3.4-percent rise last week.
    * U.S. gold also gained 0.3 percent to $1,677.10.
    * The Federal Reserve has room to deliver additional
monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy, Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke told a Congressional oversight panel in a letter,
supporting sentiment in the gold market. 
    * The European Central Bank is considering setting yield
band targets under a new bond-buying programme to allow it to
keep its strategy shielded and avoid speculators trying to cash
in, central bank sources told Reuters on Friday. 
    * Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel tried to calm a
growing storm over euro zone crisis strategy on Sunday after the
Bundesbank likened ECB bond-buying plans to a dangerous drug and
a conservative ally of the German leader said Greece should
leave the currency bloc by next year. 
    * U.S. businesses cut back on their spending plans for a
second straight month in July, suggesting slower growth ahead
for the factory sector. 
    * Gold imports in India, one of the world's top gold
consumers, are likely to fall this year as high local prices
curb buying interest. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks climbed on Friday on news the European Central
Bank is considering setting targets in a new bond-buying program
that could help contain euro-zone borrowing costs and on hopes
of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. 
    * The euro got off to a steadier start in Asia on Monday,
but faced the prospect of more downside if markets sense the
European Central Bank could delay fleshing out its strategy in
tackling the region's debt crisis. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (All time in GMT)
 0600  Germany  Import prices                             July
 0800  Germany  IFO business climate survey               Aug
 1230  US       Chicago Fed Midwest manufacturing index   July
 
        
    PRICES
   
 Precious metals prices 0045 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1673.99    4.25   +0.25      7.05
  Spot Silver        30.87    0.10   +0.32     11.48
  Spot Platinum    1546.50    4.60   +0.30     11.02
  Spot Palladium    652.50    4.00   +0.62      0.00
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1677.10    4.20   +0.25      7.04         4062
  COMEX SILVER SEP2  30.85    0.22   +0.73     10.50         1144
  Euro/Dollar       1.2509
  Dollar/Yen         78.78
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
  

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
