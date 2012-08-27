FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases from early 4-1/2 month high, eyes Fed
#Basic Materials
August 27, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold eases from early 4-1/2 month high, eyes Fed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold down on profit taking
    * Investors wait for Fed easing clues from Jackson Hole
    * Holiday-thin volume due to UK holiday, summer vacation
    * Coming up: U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index Tuesday

 (Adds details, updates market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Gold hit a 4-1/2 month high
before ending slightly lower on Monday, as investors took
profits after an early rally on speculation that the U.S.
Federal Reserve may unveil another round of monetary stimulus at
a central bankers' meeting later this week.
    The precious metal, a traditional inflation hedge, received
a boost after Fed Chairman Bernanke last week wrote to a U.S.
congressional panel that the Fed has room to deliver additional
monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy. 
    Bullion investors are awaiting the annual symposium of
central bankers and finance ministers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
where Bernanke is due to deliver a speech on Friday.
    The metal rose nearly 3.5 percent last week, its biggest
one-week rise since late January, and analysts said gold looked
set to rise further after breaking the top part of a
four-month-old trading range.   
    "There certainly seems to be a premium in advance of the
potential hint, but the downside is limited as whether Bernanke
gives an indication of their intentions or not. Most economists
agree the economic measures in the U.S. point to a need for some
action soon," said Carlos Perez-Santalla, trader at PVM Futures.
    Spot gold hit $1,676.45 an ounce before ended down
0.3 percent at $1,665.20 an ounce by 3:53 p.m. EDT (1953 GMT).
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery,
however, settled up $2.70 an ounce at $1,675.60, as the futures
market settled prior to a wave of late selling that turned spot
prices into losses.
    Trading volume was about 60 percent below its 250-day
average, preliminary Reuters data showed, as the U.K. market was
shut Monday for a bank holiday, and many U.S. trading desks were
thinly staffed at the beginning of the last week of traditional
summer vacation.
    Spot silver eased 0.2 percent at $30.72 an ounce
after hitting a near-four-month high of $31.26, building on last
week's gain of nearly 10 percent which was its largest weekly
rise since last October.
    
    ALL EYES ON WYOMING MEETING 
    Gold investors will likely stay cautiously upbeat as
Bernanke has in the past announced his intention on monetary
easing at the Fed's annual symposium at Jackson Hole.
    Expectations for a third round of bond-buyback program known
as quantitative easing ran high against the backdrop of a U.S.
slow and disappointing U.S. economic recovery. However, analysts
doubt Bernanke, who prefers not to front-run the central bank's
policy-setting committee, will provide clarity on the Fed's
plans for its next meeting on Sept. 12-13. 
    Spot platinum inched down 0.1 percent at $1,539.99 an
ounce, having risen 5.4 percent last week, its biggest one-week
rise since February. The price has risen after the violence in
South Africa, source of 80 percent of the world's platinum.
    Spot palladium was unchanged at $648.50 from Friday's
late quote.
 3:53 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1675.60   2.70   0.2  1666.20 1679.30   72,007
 US Silver SEP  31.048  0.427   1.4   30.650  31.225   55,441
 US Plat OCT   1553.20  -1.20  -0.1  1540.80 1557.70    4,638
 US Pall SEP    654.75   2.60   0.4   644.85  655.80    3,515
                                                               
 Gold          1665.20  -4.54  -0.3  1664.28 1676.45         
 Silver         30.720 -0.050  -0.2   30.710  31.260
 Platinum      1539.99  -1.91  -0.1  1542.50 1552.00
 Palladium      648.50   0.00   0.0   647.02  655.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold         76,674   150,193   181,060     17.85   -0.16
 US Silver       94,712    42,521    56,415     26.37   -1.62
 US Platinum      4,799    14,253     9,625     23.23    0.02
 US Palladium     6,763     6,292     4,602                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London and Rujun Shen in
Singapore; editing by Jim Marshall, Leslie Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
