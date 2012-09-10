FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on Fed stimulus hopes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
September 10, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on Fed stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Monday,
after rallying to its highest in six and a half months in the
previous session as a sharply disappointing U.S. employment
report fuelled expectations for imminent easing from the Federal
Reserve. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,734.64 an ounce
by 0028 GMT, after rising to $1,741.30 the session before, its
highest since Feb 29.
    * U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,737.40,
holding onto its 3-percent gain from last week.
    * U.S. jobs growth slowed sharply in August, setting the
stage for the Fed to pump additional money into the sluggish
economy at a meeting this week. 
    * A Reuters poll of 59 economists gave a 60 percent chance
the Fed will announce another round of quantitative easing, or
QE3, at the conclusion of its Sept. 12-13 gathering.
 
    * China's factories ran at their slowest rate for 39 months
in August, while a double-digit rise in fixed asset investment
showed that infrastructure spending remained key to economic
growth. 
    * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds rose to a
fresh record high of 72.125 million ounces on Friday.
 
    * Hong Kong shipped nearly 76 tonnes of gold to China in
July, up 12 percent on the month, while it received nearly 30
tonnes of gold from China, the Hong Kong Census and Statistics
Department said. 
    * Silver and platinum hovered near the multi-month highs hit
on Friday. Spot silver inched down 0.2 percent to $33.60,
near a six-month peak of $33.71, and spot platinum gained
0.7 percent to $1,592, after breaking above $1,600 for the first
time in five months.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on Friday,
closing out their best week since June. 
    * The euro hovered near four-month highs on Monday, while
commodity currencies also held firm. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
 0100 China   Exports                     August               
 0100 China   Imports                     August               
 0100 China   Trade balance               August               
 0500 Japan   Consumer confidence index   Aug                  
 0645 France  Industrial output           July                 
 1900 U.S.    Consumer credit             July
        
    PRICES
     Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1734.64   -1.25   -0.07     10.92
  Spot Silver        33.60   -0.05   -0.15     21.34
  Spot Platinum    1592.00   10.30   +0.65     14.29
  Spot Palladium    652.50    3.50   +0.54      0.00
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1737.40   -3.10   -0.18     10.89         3930
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  33.65   -0.04   -0.12     20.54          771
  Euro/Dollar       1.2790
  Dollar/Yen         78.16
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.