FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 6-1/2-mth high on Fed stimulus hopes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
September 10, 2012 / 3:25 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 6-1/2-mth high on Fed stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Expectations for QE3 rise after poor employment data
    * Over last 3 weeks, spot gold gained 7 pct, cash silver up
20 pct
    * Coming up: U.S. consumer credit, July; 1900 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By Rujun Shen
    SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold held steady near a
6-1/2-month high on Monday, buoyed by expectations for the
Federal Reserve to take imminent easing action after the latest
data painted a bleak picture of the U.S. job market.
    Friday's data showed U.S. job growth slowed significantly in
August, fanning hopes that the Fed will announce another round
of quantitative easing, also known as QE3, at this week's policy
meeting.  
    Easing monetary policy leads to expectations of rising
inflation and drives investors to bullion, seen as a good hedge
against rising prices.
    "The possibility of QE3 has definitely grown, but the risk
is also climbing as if we were about to draw the last card at a
poker game," said a Shanghai-based trader.
    "If QE3 is announced, gold is very likely to break above
$1,800. But before that we may see some fluctuation in prices."
    Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,734.14 an
ounce by 0640 GMT, after rising to $1,741.30 the session before,
its highest since Feb. 29.
    U.S. gold lost 0.2 percent to $1,736.80, paring some
of its 3-percent gain from last week.
    Technical analysis showed a bullish picture for spot gold,
suggesting prices may rise towards $1,786 during the day,
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. 
    
    
    After months of dull trading, the precious metals market
sprang into life in August as central banks around the world,
especially the Fed and European Central Bank, signalled that
they would launch more stimulus to aid frail economies.
    Spot gold has jumped 7 percent over the past three weeks,
while cash silver soared 20 percent during the period.
    "Gold has been in the overbought territory since last week,
and we may see some profit-taking as the volatile investment
demand has been the main factor behind the recent rally," said
Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
    Speculators raised net bullish bets on U.S. gold futures and
options rose to a six-month high 144,775 contracts in the week
ended Sept. 4, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission. 
    Investors piled into gold-backed exchange-traded funds as
well. Holdings of gold ETFs rose to a fresh record high of
72.125 million ounces on Friday. 
    In other news, Hong Kong's July gold shipments to China
nearly doubled on the year, while exports over the first seven
months exceeded total 2011 volumes, suggesting China is well on
its way to overtake India as the world's top gold consumer.
 
    
    Precious metals prices 0640 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1734.14   -1.75   -0.10     10.89
  Spot Silver        33.68    0.03   +0.09     21.63
  Spot Platinum    1589.49    7.79   +0.49     14.11
  Spot Palladium    654.93    5.93   +0.91      0.37
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1736.80   -3.70   -0.21     10.85        18288
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  33.74    0.05   +0.15     20.87         6404
  Euro/Dollar       1.2777
  Dollar/Yen         78.23
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.