PRECIOUS-Gold steady before German ruling, Fed meeting
September 12, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold steady before German ruling, Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near a six-month
high on Tuesday, as investors stayed put ahead of a German court
ruling on the euro zone's rescue fund and the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting, while a weaker dollar lent support.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,733.36 an
ounce by 0028 GMT. It hit $1,741.30 last Friday, its highest
since Feb. 29.
    * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,735.90.
    * Moody's warned the United States may lose its top credit
rating if next year's budget talks do not produce policies that
gradually reduce the country's debt, a day before the Federal
Reserve starts its two-day policy meeting which is expected to
many to launch another round of quantitative easing.
 
    * Legal experts polled by Reuters unanimously expect
Germany's top court to approve the euro zone's new bailout fund
and budget rules later in the day, but they also believe it will
impose tough conditions limiting Berlin's flexibility on future
rescues. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings still stood at 1,293.138
tonnes by Sept. 11, unchanged over the past week.
 
    * South Africa's gold and platinum industries remain in
trouble. ANC renegade Julius Malema called on Tuesday for a
national strike in South Africa's mining sector, stirring fear
of an escalation in the labour unrest already buffeting the
mining sector in the continent's largest economy.
  
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The Dow industrials closed at the highest level in nearly
five years on Tuesday in a lightly traded session before key
decisions in Germany and the United States that could give
markets a further boost. 
    * The dollar index wallowed near a four-month low hit
in the previous session, after rating agency Moody's threatened
to downgrade the U.S. government debt. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
 0530 India   Industrial output             July                 
 0800 Italy   Industrial output             July                 
 0800 Germany Constitutional court announces decision on 
              the legality of the euro zone's new permanent
              bailout fund and budget rules 
 0900 EZ      Industrial production         July                 
 1230 US      Import/export prices          August               
      US      Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day
              meeting on monetary policy
    
    PRICES
   
 Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1733.36    1.72   +0.10     10.84
  Spot Silver        33.53    0.04   +0.12     21.09
  Spot Platinum    1604.08    4.68   +0.29     15.15
  Spot Palladium    665.20   -0.30   -0.05      1.95
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1735.90    1.00   +0.06     10.79         1771
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  33.58    0.01   +0.04     20.29          415
  Euro/Dollar       1.2851
  Dollar/Yen         77.83
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
