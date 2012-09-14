PRECIOUS-Gold at 6-month high as Fed fans inflation risk

* Precious metals hit multi-month highs * Spot palladium headed for 11th day of gains * Spot gold may rise to $1,785-$1,796 range - technicals * Coming up: U.S. retail sales, Aug; 1230 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gold rose to a six-month high on Friday, extending the previous session's 2-percent gain, after the Federal Reserve launched an aggressive economic stimulus program that could add to the risk of inflation and strengthen bullion's appeal. Silver, platinum and palladium, widely used in industrial application, also climbed to their highest in about six months, as the appetite for riskier assets rose after the Fed announced an open-ended debt buying programme and pledged to keep interest rates near zero until at least mid-2015. Cash gold is on course for a 2.3-percent gain this week -- a fourth week of consecutive rises, as investors have been encouraged by central banks' latest push to promote global growth by printing more cash. "The Fed's move will flood the market with liquidity, which will consequently push up inflation and drive investors to assets known to be good hedges, such as gold and silver," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures. "At least in the short- to medium-term, the Fed's action will provide solid support for gold and help it test $1,800, or even $1,900." Spot gold climbed as high as $1,777.51 an ounce, its highest since Feb. 29, before giving up some gains to trade at $1,774.60 by 0631 GMT, up half a percent from Thursday's close. The most-active U.S. gold futures contract also hit a six-month high, at $1,780.2, before edging back to $1,777. Technical analysis echoed the bullish sentiment in the market. Spot gold could rise to $1,785-$1,796 range during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, inched up 0.2 percent on the day to 1,292.432 tonnes by Sept. 13. The dollar index dropped to a four-month low, helping attract gold buyers holding other currencies. SILVER, PLATINUM, PALLADIUM HIT MULTI-MONTH HIGHS Silver rallied to a six-month high of $34.92 an ounce earlier, before easing to $34.72. It was headed for a more than 3 percent weekly rise, extending its winning streak to a fourth week. "Silver is poised to test the next resistance level at $35.4," said a Shanghai-based trader. "The sentiment remains bullish, as many investors are just entering the market after confirmation of the QE3 overnight." The recent rally, which has lifted silver by about 25 percent over the past month, is suppressing short-term physical demand, he added. Shanghai silver rallied more than 5 percent to above 7,300 yuan per kg ($35.93 an ounce). Spot platinum jumped more than 2 percent to a six-month high of $1,713 an ounce, as concerns about supply deepened with labour unrest in top producer South Africa's mining sector. The metal is headed for a 8-percent rise on the week, its biggest weekly gain since last October. The gold-platinum spread narrowed to under $70 an ounce, a level unseen since April, as platinum outperformed gold in recent weeks. Spot palladium struck a near six-month high of $694.50, before paring some gains to $691.72. The metal was poised for its 11th straight session of gains, its longest winning streak since at least 1984. "Palladium is playing catch-up with platinum, as the strikes in South Africa is still going on, triggering worries about supply of platinum group metals," said a Singapore-based trader. Precious metals prices 0631 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1774.60 8.31 +0.47 13.48 Spot Silver 34.72 0.08 +0.23 25.39 Spot Platinum 1702.74 26.04 +1.55 22.24 Spot Palladium 691.72 7.82 +1.14 6.01 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1777.00 4.90 +0.28 13.42 30336 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.81 0.03 +0.09 24.70 9028 Euro/Dollar 1.3038 Dollar/Yen 77.55 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar) (rujun.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3726; Reuters Messaging: rujun.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)