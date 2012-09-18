FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips after commods sell-off, off 7-mth high
September 18, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold slips after commods sell-off, off 7-mth high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower in thin
trade on Tuesday after commodity markets plunged overnight as
doubts began to emerge over whether the recent action by the
European Central Bank and Federal Reserve was sufficient to
revive global economic growth.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold dropped $3.16 an ounce to $1,757.79 after
falling to a low around $1,754 an ounce on Monday, when oil,
metals and grains market tumbled worries about the demand
outlook for those commodities. 
    * Bullion rallied to $1,777.51 on Friday, its highest since
late February, after the Fed's latest stimulus move to spur the
economy led to a rush for bullion -- a traditional hedge against
inflation. 
     * U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell
$10.20 an ounce to $1,760.40.  
     * Four minutes of hectic high volume activity that sheared
$4 off the price of oil late Monday left traders, analysts and
U.S. regulators looking for the cause of one of the fastest and
most furious energy market routs in recent years.
 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday as
markets paused from last week's rallies, calculating the impact
on growth from the Fed's aggressive stimulus and eyeing whether
Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains.
 
     * The dollar hung near seven-month lows against major
currencies on Monday after last week's Federal Reserve
announcement of aggressive easing dampened the outlook for the
U.S. currency. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sept 
    1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1230 U.S. Current account Q2 
    1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 
    1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sept <USNAHB=ECI
   
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1757.79   -3.16   -0.18     12.41
  Spot Silver        34.14   -0.07   -0.20     23.29
  Spot Platinum    1645.40  -15.60   -0.94     18.12
  Spot Palladium    673.00   -0.50   -0.07      3.14
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1760.40  -10.20   -0.58     12.36         5419
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  34.19   -0.18   -0.52     22.48         1758
  Euro/Dollar       1.3102
  Dollar/Yen         78.59
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
