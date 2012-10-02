FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges towards 11-month high on weak dollar
October 2, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges towards 11-month high on weak dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Gold crawled higher on Tuesday
towards an 11-month high hit in the previous session, as a mild
improvement in U.S. manufacturing data and growing expectations
of a Spanish bailout relieved investors and weakened the dollar,
supporting bullion. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,778.86 an
ounce by 0039 GMT, after hitting $1,791.2 in the previous
session -- its highest since last November.
    * U.S. gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,781.40.
    * Spain is ready to request a euro zone bailout for its
public finances as early as next weekend but Germany has
signalled that it should hold off, European officials said on
Monday. 
    * U.S. manufacturing grew slightly last month for the first
time since May but euro zone factories suffered their worst
quarter since early 2009, suggesting the region may struggle to
avoid recession. 
    * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday delivered
a broad defence of the U.S. central bank's controversial
bond-buying stimulus plan, saying it is necessary to support a
flagging economic recovery. 
    * Investors are eyeing the September U.S. non-farm payrolls
data due Friday, which is likely to show an increase of 113,000,
from a 96,000 rise in August. 
    * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds posted a
small gain to 73.978 million ounces by Sept. 30, inching towards
a record high of 74.288 million ounces hit last week.
 
    * Spot silver gained half a percent to $34.81, easing
from a seven-month high of $35.36 struck in the previous
session. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Wall Street started a new quarter with a modest rally on
Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing
in September. 
    * The euro stayed bid in Asia on Tuesday, having bounced
from a three-week trough against the greenback as investors cut
bearish positions, while the Australian dollar floundered ahead
of a possible cut in domestic interest rates. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS

 0430 Australia    RBA cash rate                                 
 0900 Euro zone    Producer prices for August 
 1145 U.S.         ICSC weekly chain store sales                 
 1255 U.S.         Redbook weekly retail sales 
 1345 U.S.         ISM New York regional business activity index 
  
    PRICES
    
    Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1778.86    5.07   +0.29     13.75
  Spot Silver        34.81    0.17   +0.49     25.71
  Spot Platinum    1671.24    0.24   +0.01     19.97
  Spot Palladium    641.47    2.97   +0.47     -1.69
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1781.40   -1.90   -0.11     13.70         2545
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  34.88   -0.07   -0.21     24.95          688
  Euro/Dollar       1.2890
  Dollar/Yen         78.01
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months  
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
