PRECIOUS-Gold edges towards 11-month high on weak dollar

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Gold crawled higher on Tuesday towards an 11-month high hit in the previous session, as a mild improvement in U.S. manufacturing data and growing expectations of a Spanish bailout relieved investors and weakened the dollar, supporting bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,778.86 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after hitting $1,791.2 in the previous session -- its highest since last November. * U.S. gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,781.40. * Spain is ready to request a euro zone bailout for its public finances as early as next weekend but Germany has signalled that it should hold off, European officials said on Monday. * U.S. manufacturing grew slightly last month for the first time since May but euro zone factories suffered their worst quarter since early 2009, suggesting the region may struggle to avoid recession. * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday delivered a broad defence of the U.S. central bank's controversial bond-buying stimulus plan, saying it is necessary to support a flagging economic recovery. * Investors are eyeing the September U.S. non-farm payrolls data due Friday, which is likely to show an increase of 113,000, from a 96,000 rise in August. * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds posted a small gain to 73.978 million ounces by Sept. 30, inching towards a record high of 74.288 million ounces hit last week. * Spot silver gained half a percent to $34.81, easing from a seven-month high of $35.36 struck in the previous session. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Wall Street started a new quarter with a modest rally on Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing in September. * The euro stayed bid in Asia on Tuesday, having bounced from a three-week trough against the greenback as investors cut bearish positions, while the Australian dollar floundered ahead of a possible cut in domestic interest rates. DATA/EVENTS 0430 Australia RBA cash rate 0900 Euro zone Producer prices for August 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1345 U.S. ISM New York regional business activity index PRICES Precious metals prices 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1778.86 5.07 +0.29 13.75 Spot Silver 34.81 0.17 +0.49 25.71 Spot Platinum 1671.24 0.24 +0.01 19.97 Spot Palladium 641.47 2.97 +0.47 -1.69 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1781.40 -1.90 -0.11 13.70 2545 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.88 -0.07 -0.21 24.95 688 Euro/Dollar 1.2890 Dollar/Yen 78.01 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)