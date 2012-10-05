FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains, stays near 11-month top; US data eyed
October 5, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains, stays near 11-month top; US data eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains on Friday,
holding near an 11-month high hit in the prior session as the
European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds to help the
bloc's debt-laden nations, boosting bullion's appeal as a hedge
against inflation.
    Investors are now waiting for critical jobs data from the
United States for indications on whether its latest stimulus
measures are having the desired effect on the labour market.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,791.75 an
ounce by 0031 GMT, on course for a fifth day of gains and a
weekly climb of 1.2 percent. It hit $1,794.90 in the previous
session, the highest since November, 2011.
    * U.S. gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,793.90.
    * European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged, while
President Mario Draghi said the ECB was primed to buy troubled
euro zone bonds when conditions were right and that this had
already calmed financial market tension. 
    * Investors will closely watch the result of the Bank of
Japan's policy meeting later in the day. BOJ is expected to keep
monetary settings unchanged even as pressure is mounting to ease
again, following last month's move. 
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits rose only slightly last week after a big drop the week
before, a hopeful sign the job market is still on the mend. The
data came a day before the closely-watched monthly non-farm
payrolls data. 
    * The labour unrest in South Africa has spread to more mines
run by the world's top platinum producer Anglo American Platinum
 in a wave of wildcat strike action that has hit the
country's mining sector.  
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings hit a record high of
1,333.44 tonnes by Oct. 4. 
    * Spot platinum rose to a more than seven-month high
of $1,719.50 earlier in the day, on course for its ninth
consecutive session of gains. 
    * Spot palladium, which hit $675.50 on Thursday - its
highest in more than two weeks, was at $668.50. It was headed
for a weekly rise of more than 5 percent.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday,
putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs
report shows encouraging signs for the labour market. 
    * The euro started Friday's trading session on a solid
footing, having rallied to two-week highs after the European
Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro
zone members and that conditions to trigger the programme need
not be punitive. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0300 Japan    Bank of Japan rate decision                    
 1000 Germany  Industrial orders for August                   
 1230 U.S.     Nonfarm payrolls                               
 1930 U.S.     CFTC commitment of traders data               
    
    PRICES
     Precious metals prices 0031 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1791.75    3.20   +0.18     14.58
  Spot Silver        34.98    0.05   +0.14     26.33
  Spot Platinum    1718.00    8.70   +0.51     23.33
  Spot Palladium    668.50   -0.10   -0.01      2.45
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1793.90   -2.60   -0.14     14.49         1929
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  35.04   -0.06   -0.17     25.52          316
  Euro/Dollar       1.3015
  Dollar/Yen         78.52
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
