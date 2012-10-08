FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses on US payrolls data
October 8, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses on US payrolls data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Gold inched down on Monday,
extending losses from the previous session when an unusually
good U.S. employment data took some urgency out of additional
stimulus measures, dampening the sentiment in bullion.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,777.89 an
ounce by 0034 GMT, after a 0.6-percent gain in the previous
week.
    * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,780.10.
    * The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to 7.8
percent in September and reached its lowest level since
President Barack Obama took office, providing a boost to his
re-election bid. 
    * Speculators raised their net length in U.S. gold futures
and options to 195,647 contracts in the week ended Oct. 2, its
highest since end of February. 
    * The European Central Bank envisions buying large volumes
of sovereign bonds for a period of one to two months once its
"OMT" programme is launched, but would then suspend purchases
during an assessment period, senior central bank sources told
Reuters. 
    * German Chancellor Angela Merkel will make her first visit
to Greece next week since the euro zone debt crisis erupted, in
a show of support for Athens after it said it would run out of
money at the end of November without fresh international aid.
 
    * The labour strife in South Africa's mining sector
escalated as the world's top platinum producer Anglo American
Platinum fired 12,000 wildcat strikers, and a trade union leader
was shot dead near a mine run by platinum producer Lonmin.
  
    * Spot platinum lost 0.9 percent to $1,688.99.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The S&P 500 broke a four-day string of gains, ending
slightly lower on Friday as an unexpected drop in the U.S.
unemployment rate was overshadowed by concerns about the coming
earnings season. 
    * The dollar inched higher against a basket of currencies on
Monday, after improving U.S. employment data lifted sentiment.
 
       
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0230 China      HSBC services PMI for September               
 0600 Germany    Trade data for August                         
 0830 Euro zone  Sentix index for October                      
 1000 Germany    Industrial output for August                  
      European Central Bank and Federal Reserve hold conference 
 in Frankfurt (to Oct. 10)
    PRICES
 Precious metals prices 0034 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1777.89   -2.59   -0.15     13.69
  Spot Silver        34.46   -0.01   -0.03     24.45
  Spot Platinum    1688.99  -15.18   -0.89     21.25
  Spot Palladium    652.97   -2.93   -0.45      0.07
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1780.10   -0.70   -0.04     13.61         2702
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  34.52   -0.05   -0.15     23.66          742
  Euro/Dollar       1.3005
  Dollar/Yen         78.64
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
