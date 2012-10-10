FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steady but pressured by stronger dollar, growth worries
#Gold Market Report
October 10, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady but pressured by stronger dollar, growth worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold hovered just above $1,760
an ounce on Wednesday after three straight sessions of losses,
as a murky outlook for global growth buoyed the dollar and
pressured bullion.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,762.65 an
ounce by 0030 GMT, after dropping more than 1 percent in the
past three days.
    * U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,764.70.
    * Tens of thousands of angry Greek protesters filled the
streets of Athens on Tuesday to greet German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, who offered sympathy but no promise of further aid.
 
    * The euro zone economy faces tough times ahead, and there
is no alternative to continued budget cuts, said European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi. 
    * Spanish bond yields rose on Tuesday when investors trimmed
expectations of a swift solution to Madrid's debt problems while
the country's politicians resist seeking a bailout. 
    * Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose as bleak prospects for
global growth and the upcoming earnings season prompted
investors to dump riskier assets and pour money into safe
havens. 
    * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds had hit a
record high of 74.76 million ounces by Oct. 8, suggesting active
buying interest from investors. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology
after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies as
worries increased about third-quarter U.S. earnings. 
    * The dollar extended gains against the euro on Wednesday as
investors seek safety in the greenback ahead of the earning
season and on uncertainty about Greece and Spain. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS

 0600 Germany   Wholesale price index                
 0645 France    Industrial output                        
 0800 Italy     Industrial output                         
    
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1762.65   -1.00   -0.06     12.72
  Spot Silver        33.80   -0.04   -0.12     22.07
  Spot Platinum    1679.19   -0.41   -0.02     20.54
  Spot Palladium    653.40    0.90   +0.14      0.14
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1764.70   -0.30   -0.02     12.63         3093
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  33.85   -0.14   -0.41     21.24          679
  Euro/Dollar       1.2863
  Dollar/Yen         78.23
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
