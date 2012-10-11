PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 5th day of losses on euro zone worries

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gold nudged lower on Thursday, on course for its fifth straight day of losses as gloom over the euro zone's debt crisis supported the dollar, weighing on bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,759.19 an ounce by 0056 GMT, extending losses to a fifth day. * U.S. gold also edged down 0.2 percent to $1,761.20. * Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut Spain's sovereign credit rating to BBB-minus, just above junk territory, citing a deepening economic recession that is limiting the government's policy options to arrest the slide. * The International Monetary Fund urged European policymakers to deepen the financial and fiscal ties within the euro area with some urgency to restore sagging confidence in the global financial system. * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds rose to a record high of 75.03 million ounces by Oct.9, despite the sluggish prices. * Hong Kong's August gold shipments to China fell 29 percent from the previous month to 53.508 tonnes, the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department said. * Gold analysts have turned increasingly bullish on the outlook for prices in the final quarter of 2012, unanimously expecting a record-high average, and further gains next year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. * But analysts are less upbeat about platinum's prospects now than they were three months ago, as the threat to demand from a slowing global economy overshadows the lift from supply disruptions in top producer South Africa. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed down by disappointing news from Chevron and Alcoa as earnings season got under way. * The euro and the Australian dollar fell on Thursday as a drop in global shares dented investor risk appetite, with worries about global economic slowdown and uncertainty over Spain's bailout prospects continuing to haunt sentiment. DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index 1230 U.S. World agricultural supply-demand report 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. International trade PRICES Precious metals prices 0056 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1759.19 -2.75 -0.16 12.49 Spot Silver 33.84 -0.13 -0.38 22.21 Spot Platinum 1659.74 -7.96 -0.48 19.15 Spot Palladium 645.47 -0.73 -0.11 -1.08 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1761.20 -3.90 -0.22 12.41 3661 COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.90 -0.21 -0.63 21.42 1425 Euro/Dollar 1.2843 Dollar/Yen 78.10 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)