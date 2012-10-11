FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 5th day of losses on euro zone worries
October 11, 2012 / 1:16 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 5th day of losses on euro zone worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gold nudged lower on Thursday,
on course for its fifth straight day of losses as gloom over the
euro zone's debt crisis supported the dollar, weighing on
bullion. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,759.19 an
ounce by 0056 GMT, extending losses to a fifth day.
    * U.S. gold also edged down 0.2 percent to
$1,761.20.
    * Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut Spain's sovereign
credit rating to BBB-minus, just above junk territory, citing a
deepening economic recession that is limiting the government's
policy options to arrest the slide. 
    * The International Monetary Fund urged European
policymakers to deepen the financial and fiscal ties within the
euro area with some urgency to restore sagging confidence in the
global financial system. 
    * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds rose to a
record high of 75.03 million ounces by Oct.9, despite the
sluggish prices.
    * Hong Kong's August gold shipments to China fell 29 percent
from the previous month to 53.508 tonnes, the Hong Kong Census
and Statistics Department said. 
    * Gold analysts have turned increasingly bullish on the
outlook for prices in the final quarter of 2012, unanimously
expecting a record-high average, and further gains next year, a
Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. 
 
    * But analysts are less upbeat about platinum's prospects 
now than they were three months ago, as the threat to demand
from a slowing global economy overshadows the lift from supply
disruptions in top producer South Africa. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed
down by disappointing news from Chevron and Alcoa as earnings
season got under way. 
    * The euro and the Australian dollar fell on Thursday as a
drop in global shares dented investor risk appetite, with
worries about global economic slowdown and uncertainty over
Spain's bailout prospects continuing to haunt sentiment. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS

 0500 Japan    Consumer confidence index                      
 1230 U.S.     World agricultural supply-demand report 
 1230 U.S.     Weekly jobless claims                          
 1230 U.S.     International trade                            
        
    PRICES
    
 Precious metals prices 0056 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1759.19   -2.75   -0.16     12.49
  Spot Silver        33.84   -0.13   -0.38     22.21
  Spot Platinum    1659.74   -7.96   -0.48     19.15
  Spot Palladium    645.47   -0.73   -0.11     -1.08
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1761.20   -3.90   -0.22     12.41         3661
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  33.90   -0.21   -0.63     21.42         1425
  Euro/Dollar       1.2843
  Dollar/Yen         78.10
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
