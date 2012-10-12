FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold flat, but headed for biggest weekly loss in 2 months
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 12, 2012 / 3:40 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold flat, but headed for biggest weekly loss in 2 months

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold may face pullback in short term, but long-term
outlook bullish
    * Spot gold technical signals mixed
    * Coming up: euro zone industrial output at 0900 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By Rujun Shen
    SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Friday after gaining in the previous session when the dollar
eased from a one-month high, although it remained on target for
its biggest weekly drop in two months.
    Gold has been fluctuating between $1,760 and $1,780 so far
this week, with no fresh catalysts to drive it from that range,
after stimulus measures by central banks pushed prices near
$1,800 earlier this month.
    "There isn't enough bad news to push gold down (very far),
even though everyone expects prices to pull back in the short
term, because speculative interest is too long," said Ronald
Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Physical Dealers in Hong Kong.
    The precious metal was supported by data showing that U.S.
jobless claims slid to the lowest level in more than four years,
after last week's nonfarm payrolls numbers showed that the
unemployment rate tumbled to a near four-year low in September.
 
    Leung and many analysts are bullish on gold over the rest of
the year and into 2013, after the world's major central banks
pledged to pump more cash into the financial markets.
 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,769.84 an ounce by
0618 GMT, on course for a 0.6-percent weekly loss, its sharpest
one-week drop in two months.
    U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,771.90.
    Technical signals are mixed for spot gold as it is trapped
in a range of $1,756.86 to $1,776, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao. 
    
    
    The dollar traded steady against a basket of currencies
after sliding from a one-month high on Thursday, and the euro
retained gains from the previous session after the International
Monetary Fund backed giving Greece and Spain more time to reduce
their budget deficits.  
    Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
 fell for the first time in two weeks on
Thursday, but were still close to a record high of 75.03 million
ounces. 
    Festering tensions between Turkey and Syria helped boost
appetite for safe-haven assets, including gold. 
    Trading activity in the physical market was sluggish, as
jewellers and investors typically eye buying opportunities when
prices move lower. 
    India and China, the world's top two gold consumers, are
both entering the peak consumption season, which may help boost
demand in the physical market, dealers said.
    "Physical demand should improve during the rest of the year,
but higher prices may slow the growth in demand," said Peter
Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.
    Spot silver edged up to $34.04, but was headed for a
1.3-percent fall this week, its biggest weekly loss in three
months.
    
   Precious metals prices 0618 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1769.84    1.65   +0.09     13.18
  Spot Silver        34.04    0.05   +0.15     22.93
  Spot Platinum    1678.74    4.44   +0.27     20.51
  Spot Palladium    649.00   -2.30   -0.35     -0.54
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1771.90    1.30   +0.07     13.09        12053
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  34.08   -0.01   -0.02     22.07         3232
  Euro/Dollar       1.2933
  Dollar/Yen         78.38
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months   
 

 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.