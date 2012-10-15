PRECIOUS-Gold down 1 pct as funds take profits after rally

* Better US economic data dents optimism based on Fed * Tame Chinese inflation dampens buying sentiment * Funds most bullish in gold futures in 14 months-CFTC * Coming up: U.S. consumer prices Monday (New details throughout, updates comment, market activity) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gold dropped 1 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day drop since July, as encouraging U.S. retail sales data prompted funds to reduce their bullish bets in bullion after its recent sharp rally. The retail sales report and a string of brighter U.S. economic indicators prompted a knee-jerk decline in gold on fears the Fed might curb stimulus, analysts said. The better retail data lifted equities on Monday. The metal hit a one-week low on Monday, a stark contrast to its $200 rally in the last two months amid hopes that the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus might trigger inflation. The Fed said in September it would keep buying mortgage-backed securities until the job market improves dramatically. The metal's four-month rally from June to September had boosted the holdings of gold exchange-traded funds to a record high. Hedge funds also raised their gold futures to their most bullish position in nearly 14 months, CFTC data showed last week. "The market is very long and thus vulnerable to some correction here," said Bill O'Neill, partner of commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors. A report showing benign inflation in China, one of the world's top consumers of bullion, also dented support for gold, which traditionally is an inflation-hedge, traders said. Spot gold was down 1 percent at $1,737.03 an ounce by 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), having earlier fallen to $1,728.75, the weakest since Sept. 13. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $22.10 an ounce at $1,737.60, with trading volume on track to finish in line with its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Gold rose to a 2012 high of $1,795.69 an ounce earlier this month. However, several subsequent rallies to break above $1,800 an ounce had failed and were met by heavy technical selling. Spot gold's relative strength index (RSI) fell to 45 on Monday, down sharply from an overbought level of over 80 in September, suggesting some investors might start to look for bargains. Some analysts expected gold to rebound because of euro zone debt worries and economic uncertainty amid prospects of a U.S. "fiscal cliff" of automatic spending cuts and tax increases scheduled for January. That scenario could shock the economy and lead to more money printing from the Fed. Silver slid 2 percent to $32.76 an ounce. STIMULUS IN JEOPARDY? Better U.S. data including higher consumer confidence and a surprisingly large drop in jobless claims last week could trim the Fed's latest bond-buying program. Some analysts said it may be curtailed sooner than expected if economic data is positive enough. Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, an inflation hawk who has dissented at every policy meeting this year, said on Monday the Fed's latest monetary stimulus risks unwanted inflation and will not do much for economic growth. Investment demand in gold remained resilient. Holdings of gold-backed ETFs, which issue securities backed by physical stocks of precious metal, increased their bullion holdings by some 282,000 ounces last week, marking an 11th week of inflows. Among platinum group metals, spot platinum was flat at $1,642.60 an ounce, while spot palladium eased 0.1 percent to $627.90 an ounce. 2:30 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1737.60 -22.10 -1.3 1729.70 1755.50 153,033 US Silver DEC 32.743 -0.926 -2.8 32.570 33.470 38,366 US Plat JAN 1632.30 -27.00 -1.6 1623.00 1658.00 9,768 US Pall DEC 632.60 -6.45 -1.0 624.00 643.10 3,641 Gold 1737.03 -16.72 -1.0 1729.55 1752.99 Silver 32.760 -0.670 -2.0 32.580 33.500 Platinum 1642.60 0.00 0.0 1623.75 1648.74 Palladium 627.90 -0.90 -0.1 630.00 640.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 165,035 172,784 174,265 16.44 0.72 US Silver 39,264 52,290 56,765 35 7.00 US Platinum 9,879 15,867 9,750 20.59 0.49 US Palladium 3,656 4,283 4,813 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Alden Bentley and Bob Burgdorfer)