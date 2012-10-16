FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers above 1-month low; US data weighs
October 16, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers above 1-month low; US data weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Tuesday
above a one-month low hit in the previous session, as upbeat
U.S. retail sales data appeared to undermine the necessity for
stimulus measures and dented gold's appeal as a hedge against
monetary easing.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,736.39 an ounce
by 0032 GMT, after falling to a one-month low of $1,728.75 in
the previous session. It dropped 1 percent on Monday, its
biggest one-day decline in three months.
    * U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,738.20.
    * U.S. retail sales rose in September as Americans stepped
up purchases of everything from cars to electronics, a sign that
consumer spending is driving faster economic growth.
 
    * The data builds on recent signs of growing economic
momentum, including a drop in the jobless rate last month and a
rise in consumer spending.
    * Federal Reserve officials offered divergent opinions on
Monday about the correct stance for monetary policy, pitting a
hawk against a dove over the inflation risk posed by the central
bank's massive efforts to buoy U.S. growth. 
    * Investors fretted over Spain's bailout plan. Euro zone
officials have said that Madrid could ask for financial aid next
month and if it does the request would likely be dealt with
alongside a revised loan programme for Greece and a bailout for
Cyprus in one big package. 
    * Holdings of gold-backed exchange traded funds inched up to
74.991 million ounces by Oct. 14 after two sessions of losses.
The amount of gold by these ETFs rose to a record high of 75.03
million ounces last week. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, rebounding from last week's
losses after Citigroup's earnings and retail sales sharply
exceeded expectations. 
    * The euro inched up on Tuesday, as investors awaited
clarity on when Spain may request a bailout. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0900 Germany    ZEW economic sentiment Oct                    
 0900 Euro zone  Inflation Sep                                 
 0900 Euro zone  Eurostat trade Aug                            
 1145 U.S.       ICSC chain store sales                        
 1230 U.S.       CPI Sep                                       
 1255 U.S.       Redbook weekly retail sales                   
 1315 U.S.       Industrial output Sep                         
 1400 U.S.       NAHB housing market index Oct                
 
    
    PRICES
   
 Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1736.39    0.90   +0.05     11.04
  Spot Silver        32.70    0.01   +0.03     18.09
  Spot Platinum    1635.24   -0.02   -0.00     17.39
  Spot Palladium    630.22    0.62   +0.10     -3.41
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1738.20    0.60   +0.03     10.94         3461
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  32.74    0.00   -0.01     17.28          824
  Euro/Dollar       1.2960
  Dollar/Yen         78.75
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
