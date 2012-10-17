FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains as euro zone worries ease
October 17, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains as euro zone worries ease

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Wednesday,
rising for a second day with the support of a stronger euro on
easing concerns about the bloc's debt crisis after Moody's
affirmed Spain's rating and German business sentiment improved.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold added 0.1 percent to $1,749.65 an ounce
by 0022 GMT, extending a 0.7-percent rise from the previous
session.
    * U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,751.40.
    * The euro jumped on Monday after Moody's Investors Service
affirmed Spain's investment grade, assuaging widespread fears
that the euro zone country would be cut to a junk rating.
 
    * Also helping gold, Tuesday's data showed the U.S. economy
still faces challenges, reassuring investors that the economic
growth was not strong enough for the Federal Reserve to curtail
its stimulus measures. 
    * German analyst and investor sentiment rose for a second
month in a row in October, a survey showed on Tuesday,
suggesting fears that the euro zone's debt crisis will escalate
and damage the bloc's largest economy are easing.
 
    * But euro zone's trouble is far from being over. Greece's
labour minister and international lenders briefly suspended
talks on austerity cuts on Tuesday to confer with their leaders
on the thorny issue of labour reforms, which have prompted
objections from government coalition partners. 
    * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
 slid to 74.776 million ounces by Oct. 15, not
far off a record high of 75.03 million ounces hit last week.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected
quarterly earnings from such bellwethers as Goldman Sachs and
Johnson & Johnson alleviated concerns about the slowing global
economy. 
    * The euro hit one-month highs against the dollar and yen on
Wednesday after Moody's affirmation of Spain's credit ratings
eased some concerns that the euro zone debt crisis would have
worsened had Madrid been cut to junk status. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS

 1230 U.S.  Building permits   Sep                   
 1230 U.S.  Housing starts     Sep                   
   
    PRICES
    
   
 Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1749.65    2.46   +0.14     11.88
  Spot Silver        33.08    0.15   +0.46     19.47
  Spot Platinum    1647.24    8.74   +0.53     18.25
  Spot Palladium    637.30    2.10   +0.33     -2.33
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1751.40    5.10   +0.29     11.78         3918
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  33.13    0.17   +0.52     18.68          880
  Euro/Dollar       1.3096
  Dollar/Yen         78.75
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
