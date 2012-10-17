PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains as euro zone worries ease

* Strong euro, easing dollar help gold * Spot gold to rebound into $1,762-$1,770 range -technicals * Coming up: U.S. housing starts, Sept; 1230 GMT (Adds comments, details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Wednesday, rising for a second day with the support of a stronger euro as concerns about the bloc's debt crisis eased after Moody's affirmed Spain's rating and German business sentiment improved. The euro hit a one-month high and the dollar index dropped to its lowest in nearly two weeks, reflecting a pick-up in risk appetite after Moody's Investors Service affirmed Spain's investment grade. A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced commodities more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. In the United States, the latest data showed the world's largest economy still faces challenges, suggesting to investors that economic growth was not strong enough for the Federal Reserve to curtail its stimulus measures. "Things are improving a little bit, but we are heading towards significant headwinds in the global economy," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. Spot gold added 0.3 percent to $1,752.49 an ounce by 0632 GMT, extending a 0.7 percent rise the previous session. U.S. gold gained nearly half a percent to $1,754.20. Friesen said risks ahead include the looming "fiscal cliff" in the United States with about $500 billion worth of tax increases and more than $100 billion in government spending cuts due to kick in on Jan. 2. But gold is likely to go through a period of consolidation after a recent run to nearly $1,800, waiting for more stimulus measures from central banks around the world, which will benefit bullion as a hedge against inflation that some investors fear may result from rampant cash printing, he added. On the technical charts, Fibonacci retracement analysis suggested that spot gold is expected to rebound into a range of $1,762 to $1,770 an ounce, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Investors will be watching for more economic numbers due later this week, including U.S. housing market data as well as China's third-quarter gross domestic product figure. Weak data would be considered likely to point to stimulative policies that could be supportive for gold. The euro zone debt crisis remains in focus. Although Spain appears out of danger for now, Greece's talks with its international lenders on austerity measures were suspended briefly over thorny labour issues. The outlook for more monetary easing around the world and uncertainty over the global economic outlook have kept investor interest buoyant towards gold. In Asia's physical market, buying slowed as prices rebounded from a one-month low below $1,730 and buyers were reluctant to beef up their purchases as the world economy remains shrouded in uncertainty. "The world economy is not performing well, and in this region, demand from China will be limited before the leadership transition and policy actions to stir growth," he said. China's ruling Communist Party is preparing for a once-in-a-decade leadership transition next month. Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds crawled up to 74.793 million ounces by Oct. 16, not far off a record high of 75.03 million ounces hit last week. Precious metals prices 0632 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1752.49 5.30 +0.30 12.07 Spot Silver 33.10 0.17 +0.52 19.54 Spot Platinum 1654.74 16.24 +0.99 18.79 Spot Palladium 640.72 5.52 +0.87 -1.81 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1754.20 7.90 +0.45 11.96 16981 COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.13 0.17 +0.52 18.68 3425 Euro/Dollar 1.3098 Dollar/Yen 78.67 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Richard Pullin)