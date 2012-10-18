FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors eye China data, euro zone
#Gold Market Report
October 18, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors eye China data, euro zone

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Gold traded little changed on
Thursday - after rising for two   days on a weakened dollar - 
as investors marked time ahead of key economic data from China
and a euro zone summit.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,749.40 an ounce
by 0017 GMT.
    * U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,751.10.
    * Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to
its fastest pace in more than four years, a sign the housing
sector's budding recovery is gaining traction and supporting the
wider economic recovery. 
    * Spain has set a 90-billion-euro ($118 billion) limit for
the size of a bad bank created to take over other financial
entities' toxic real estate assets, a necessary step to obtain
European funding for the sector. 
    * All eyes are on a string of Chinese economic data due
later in the day, including third-quarter gross domestic product
figure which is expected to show China's economic growth slowed
for a seventh straight quarter to the weakest level since the
depths of the global financial crisis. 
    * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
 stood at 74.804 million ounces, not far off a
record of 75.03 million ounces hit last week.
    * Investors will also closely watch a two-day summit of
European leaders, among growing speculation that Spain will ask
for a bailout next month, as the single currency bloc struggles
to contain its debt crisis. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The S&P 500 rose for the third consecutive day on
Wednesday after housing starts hit a four-year high, but the Dow
was weighed down by IBM after it posted weak revenue. 
    * The euro and Australian dollar hovered at multi-week highs
on Thursday, but could see a setback in their two-day rally if a
slew of economic reports on China renew worries about the health
of the world's second biggest economy. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0200 China   GDP Q3                                            
 0200 China   Industrial output Sep                             
 0200 China   Retail sales Sep                                  
 0200 China   Urban investment Sep                              
 1230 U.S.    Jobless claims Weekly                             
 1400 U.S.    Leading indicators Sep                            
 1400 U.S.    Philadelphia Fed business activity index          
      European Council meeting, Brussels (to Oct. 19)
    
    PRICES
    
   Precious metals prices 0017 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg Volume
  Spot Gold        1749.40   -0.29   -0.02     11.87
  Spot Silver        33.15   -0.01   -0.03     19.72
  Spot Platinum    1665.74    6.54   +0.39     19.58
  Spot Palladium    651.00    2.40   +0.37     -0.23
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1751.10   -1.90   -0.11     11.76      1368
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  33.20   -0.03   -0.10     18.93       337
  Euro/Dollar       1.3113
  Dollar/Yen         79.06
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
   

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
