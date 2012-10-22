FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month low on dollar, econ worries
October 22, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month low on dollar, econ worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Gold and silver fell to their
lowest in more than a month on Monday as investors turned to the
safety of the dollar after tumbling U.S. equities sparked
concerns about the health of the global economy. 
      
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold hit a low around $1,713 an ounce and was
standing at $1,720.21 by 0027 GMT, hardly changed from Friday,
and down from an 11-month peak of $1,795.69 marked in early
October. Silver tracked gold lower. 
    * U.S. gold for December slipped 0.15 percent to 
$1,721.50 an ounce.      
    * Hedge funds and other big speculators have cut their
bullish bets on U.S. commodities to the lowest levels since the
end of August, data showed on Friday, as global economic worries
pushed prices off their peaks. 
    * European Union leaders face two months of tough bargaining
on money, power and the future governance of the euro zone
before they can boost confidence that the existential threat to
the single currency has faded. 
    * China could stage a tepid economic rebound in the fourth
quarter as higher public infrastructure spending nudges the
world's growth engine out of seven consecutive quarters of
cooldown, but growth will remain lethargic through 2013 a
Reuters poll showed. 
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro traded at $1.3019, having retreated from a
high of $1.3140 last week. It was seen stuck in a $1.2800/3200
range for now. 
    * Asian shares fell on Monday as risk sentiment was dented
by lacklustre earnings from leading U.S. companies, and a bigger
than expected fall in exports from Japan, a key driver of the
world's third-biggest economy. 
          
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1730 Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland president Pianalto
         speaks
    
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1720.21    0.22   +0.01     10.00
  Spot Silver        31.91   -0.14   -0.44     15.24
  Spot Platinum    1614.24    6.24   +0.39     15.88
  Spot Palladium    624.50    6.20   +1.00     -4.29
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1721.50   -2.50   -0.15      9.87         6777
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  31.97   -0.13   -0.41     14.51         1677
  Euro/Dollar       1.3029
  Dollar/Yen         79.26
 
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

