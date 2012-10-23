FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
October 23, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,720, Fed in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gold held above $1,720 an
ounce on Tuesday after demand from jewellers helped prices
rebound from a 1-month low in the previous session, but
investors were likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of a U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting. 
     
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold was largely unchanged at $1,727.94 an ounce at
0014 GMT after falling to a 1-month low around $1,713 on Monday
-- a level which eventually ignited demand from jewellers and
speculators in Asia. 
    * U.S. gold for December was steady at $1,729.30 an
ounce.  
     * Even though the Fed is likely to hold off from new action
after announcing at its last meeting it would buy $40 billion of
mortgage-backed bonds a month until the U.S. job market
improved, its policy statement on Wednesday will still be
closely scrutinised. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar hit a three-month high against the yen on
Tuesday, as the yen sagged on growing market expectations for
the Bank of Japan to expand its monetary stimulus at a policy
meeting next week. 
    * Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a four-week high
early on Tuesday, lifted by exporters as the yen softened. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    
 0645  France    Business climate for October                 
      
 1145  U.S.      ICSC weekly chain store sales                
      
 1255  U.S.      Redbook weekly retail sales                    
      
 1300  Canada    BoC rate decision                             
      
 1400  Richmond Fed manufacturing, services indexes           
      
 1400  Euro zone Consumer confidence for October              
 
 Federal Reserve begins two-day monetary policy 
 meeting
    
    
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1727.94   -0.35   -0.02     10.50
  Spot Silver        32.38   -0.01   -0.03     16.94
  Spot Platinum    1606.00    3.70   +0.23     15.29
  Spot Palladium    622.50    2.90   +0.47     -4.60
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1729.30    3.00   +0.17     10.37         1653
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  32.41    0.16   +0.49     16.10          522
  Euro/Dollar       1.3066
  Dollar/Yen         79.96
 
    
    

    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

