FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on bargain hunting, near 7-week low
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 24, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on bargain hunting, near 7-week low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Gold nudged up on Wednesday as
bargain hunters and buyers from top consumer India reappeared
after prices dropped to their lowest in more than a month, but a
strong U.S. dollar could cap gains as worries about the global
economy persist.
      
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold added $3.11 to $1,711.20 an ounce by 0008 GMT
after hitting a low around $1,703 on Tuesday, its weakest since
September 7, as equities tumbled. Silver, platinum 
and palladium also bounced from lows.
    * U.S. gold for December rose $3 to $1,712.40 an
ounce.    
    * Investors are awaiting the release of HSBC's latest report
on China's manufacturing sector due around 0145 GMT. Any
downside surprise could further rattle the market, but signs
that China's slowdown has stabilised could see a return of risk
appetite.
    * The U.S. Federal Reserve will issue its policy statement
at the end of a two-day meeting, but most economists expect no
new policy initiatives from the central bank after it embarked
on a third round of major bond purchases at their meeting just
last month.
    * Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
precious metal, remained robust for a second straight day on
Tuesday as prices dropped to their lowest in a week, enticing
buyers ahead of the peak festive season. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro and Australian dollar wallowed at one-week lows
on Wednesday, having suffered a setback overnight after
disappointing earnings from U.S. firms fuelled risk aversion.
 
    * Japan's Nikkei share average dropped at Wednesday's open
after poor U.S. earnings increased uneasiness about the outlook
for local companies, and looked set to break its seven-day
winning streak despite hopes for a policy easing by the Bank of
Japan. 
      
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    
 0145  China      HSBC Mfg Flash PMI    Oct                   
    
 0658  France     Markit Mfg Flash PMI  Oct                    
      
 0728  Germany    Markit Mfg Flash PMI  Oct                   
      
 0758  Euro zone  Markit Mfg flash PMI  Oct                   
      
 0800  Germany    Ifo business climate  Oct                   
      
 1258  U.S.       Markit Mfg flash PMI  Oct                    
      
 1400  U.S.       New home sales        Sep                   
      
 1815  U.S.       FOMC policy decision                         
      
                ECB President Mario Draghi to address Bundestag
  
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0008 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1711.20    3.11   +0.18      9.43
  Spot Silver        31.80    0.14   +0.44     14.84
  Spot Platinum    1574.20    5.71   +0.36     13.01
  Spot Palladium    594.60    3.40   +0.58     -8.87
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1712.40    3.00   +0.18      9.29         2095
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  31.84    0.04   +0.13     14.04          452
  Euro/Dollar       1.2976
  Dollar/Yen         79.85
 
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.