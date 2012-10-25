FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar drifts following Fed
#Gold Market Report
October 25, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar drifts following Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gold edged up in thin trade on
Thursday as the U.S. dollar trimmed gains, although the metal
was still within sight of its weakest in seven weeks, hit after
the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its stimulus programme. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold had added $4.86 an ounce to $1,706.79 by 0025
GMT. It marked a low around $1,698 on Wednesday, its weakest
since September 7, soon after the Fed said in a policy statement
containing few surprises that it was sticking to its plan to
keep stimulating growth until the job market improves.
    * But as the dollar trimmed gains on the Fed announcement,
bullion eased higher. A weaker greenback makes assets
denominated in the dollar more appealing to holders of other
currencies.
    * U.S. gold for December delivery rose $6.30 an
ounce to $1,707.90.    
    * In a statement after a two-day meeting, the Fed repeated
its vow to keep rates near zero until mid-2015 and its pledge to
keep supporting growth while the recovery strengthens.
 
    * Euro zone businesses suffered another dismal month in
October, suggesting the economy may be headed for a deeper
recession than expected, but conditions improved slightly for
U.S. and Chinese manufacturers. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar index retreated from a peak of 80.151 to
79.940, but remained well above last week's trough of 78.935. As
a result, the euro climbed off a near two-week low of $1.2921
 to $1.2970. 
    * Japan's Nikkei share average dipped at Thursday's open as
investors weighed up profit forecast cuts from Nintendo Co Ltd
 and others as the country's earnings season gets under
way, although expectations of further monetary easing by the
Bank of Japan provided support. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    
 0800  Euro zone   M3 money supply       Sep                  
      
 0830  UK          Preliminary Q3 GDP                          
      
 1230  U.S.        Durable goods orders  Sep                  
      
 1230  U.S.        Weekly jobless claims                      
      
 1230  U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index  Sep          
      
 1400  U.S.    Pending home sales    Sep                     
    
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1706.79    4.86   +0.29      9.14
  Spot Silver        31.87    0.21   +0.66     15.10
  Spot Platinum    1567.99   13.49   +0.87     12.56
  Spot Palladium    595.72    6.32   +1.07     -8.70
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1707.90    6.30   +0.37      9.01         2568
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  31.91    0.29   +0.90     14.29          638
  Euro/Dollar       1.2968
  Dollar/Yen         79.83
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
