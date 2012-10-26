FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold above $1,700,heads for third week of decline
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 26, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold above $1,700,heads for third week of decline

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Friday, heading for its third week of decline after shares
inched lower in Asia, the U.S. dollar firmed, and fears about
the health of the global economy lingered. 
      
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold was steady at $1,712.18 an ounce by 0034 GMT  
  
after falling to a 7-week low below $1,700 on Wednesday, when
the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was sticking to its plan to
keep stimulating growth until the job market improves. 
    * IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde urged world
leaders to "do whatever it takes" to rebuild the world's
financial system, which is still recovering from the 2007-09
financial crisis and has been further weakened by the euro zone
debt crisis. 
    * U.S. gold for December was also steady at
$1,713.20 an ounce.   
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Having drifted lower for much of this week, the euro
 looked set to finish in the red, hampered by uncertainty
about when Spain will request for a bailout and trigger the
European Central Bank's bond-buying programme. 
    * Asian shares edged lower on Friday as investors kept a
wary eye on corporate earnings results under way. The Nikkei
eased slightly at Friday's open after disappointing results from
Apple Inc compounded pessimism about forecast profit
falls from the likes of Canon Inc  
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. GDP Q3                                  
    1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly 
   
    
  Precious metals prices 0034 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1712.18    0.99   +0.06      9.49
  Spot Silver        32.12    0.05   +0.16     16.00
  Spot Platinum    1565.74    5.44   +0.35     12.40
  Spot Palladium    602.47    0.77   +0.13     -7.67
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1713.20    0.20   +0.01      9.34         2758
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  32.16    0.08   +0.24     15.19          441
  Euro/Dollar       1.2936
  Dollar/Yen         80.16
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.