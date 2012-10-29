FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains, but firm dollar weighs
#Gold Market Report
October 29, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains, but firm dollar weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Monday after
robust U.S. economic data lifted prices in the previous session,
but gains could be capped by a firmer U.S. dollar, as well as
lingering concerns about Greece's debt woes and whether Spain
will ask for a bailout.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold had added $4.55 an ounce to $1,715.31 by 0018
GMT, still well below an 11-month high above $1,795 an ounce hit
in early October.
    * U.S. gold for December rose $4.30 to $1,716.20 an
ounce.       
    * U.S. economic growth picked up in the third quarter as a
late burst in consumer spending offset the first cutbacks in
investment in more than a year by cautious businesses.
 
    * Bullish bets on U.S. commodities by hedge funds and other
big speculators have fallen to a near 2-1/2 month low, trade
data showed on Friday, as oil and gold saw heavy selling for a
second straight week. 
    * Spain has no immediate need of help from the European
Central Bank's new bond-buying programme and should try to
refinance itself before requesting aid, ECB policymaker Ewald
Nowotny said. 
     * German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble ruled out
public investors accepting a debt restructuring, or "haircut",
on their Greek bonds but said in an interview that a debt
repurchasing programme could be considered. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The yen got off to a steady start on Monday, having
rallied late last week as markets cut bearish positions amid
talk the Bank of Japan might not ease as much as expected at its
looming policy meeting. The euro inched down and the
dollar index was steady.
    * Japan's Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 8,961.53 after
falling 1.4 percent on Friday. 
      
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. Personal income Sep                   
    1230 Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing index Sep  
    1430 Dallas Fed Texas Manufacturing index Oct     
     
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1715.31    4.55   +0.27      9.69
  Spot Silver        32.12    0.13   +0.41     16.00
  Spot Platinum    1551.49  -18.51   -1.18     11.38
  Spot Palladium    597.72   -1.28   -0.21     -8.40
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1716.20    4.30   +0.25      9.54         3132
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  32.16    0.12   +0.37     15.19          768
  Euro/Dollar       1.2926
  Dollar/Yen         79.65
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
