FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold inches down, economic concerns return
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 30, 2012 / 12:56 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches down, economic concerns return

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Gold ticked lower on Tuesday,
heading for its biggest monthly loss since May, after
disappointing corporate earnings and as investors sold gold
holdings to cover losses in other markets that have been hurt by
global economic uncertainty.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold hit a low near $1,704 an ounce and was at 
$1,708.84 by 0030 GMT, little changed from Monday, with dealers
expecting the metal to trade in a narrow range ahead of the U.S.
non-farm payrolls report on Friday. 
    The Fed has explicitly tied the extent of its latest buyback
of mortgage bond-buybacks to the jobs market recovery.
    * U.S. gold for December added $1.20 to $1,709.90 an
ounce.    
    * U.S. economic growth picked up slightly more than expected
in the third quarter, data showed on Friday, though global
giants Apple and Amazon, European car maker
Renault and electronics group Ericsson all
posted results that fell short of expectations.
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro remained steady near $1.2903. The currency
has been struggling to break out of a wider $1.2800/3200 range
set in previous weeks as investors waited for Spain to seek a
bailout and trigger the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme. 
    * Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher in early trade
on Tuesday ahead of a much-anticipated meeting by the Bank of
Japan, which is widely expected to ease monetary policy. 
    * U.S. crude oil futures slipped to just above $85 a barrel
on Tuesday, near the lowest in more than three months, as
Hurricane Sandy shut East Coast refineries, roads and airports,
reducing crude and fuel demand in the world's largest oil
consumer. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    
       Bank of Japan announces outcome of policy meeting 
 0855  Germany  Unemployment rate       Oct                  
 1000  Euro zone Business climate        Oct                 
 1000  Euro zone Economic sentiment      Oct                 
 1145  U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales                
 1255  U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales                     
 1300  U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price index                
      
 
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1708.84   -0.40   -0.02      9.27
  Spot Silver        31.83    0.07   +0.22     14.95
  Spot Platinum    1537.74    7.74   +0.51     10.39
  Spot Palladium    588.72    2.82   +0.48     -9.77
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1709.90    1.20   +0.07      9.13         3530
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  31.86    0.11   +0.35     14.11          857
  Euro/Dollar       1.2911
  Dollar/Yen         79.85
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.