PRECIOUS-Gold poised to snap four-month winning streak
October 31, 2012 / 12:56 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold poised to snap four-month winning streak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Wednesday but
was still poised to end a four-month winning streak with the
biggest one-month decline since May, as investors awaited an
important U.S. employment report. Trading volumes were thin
after Hurricane Sandy pounded the U.S. East Coast. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,711.09 an
ounce by 0025 GMT, on course for a monthly drop of more than 3
percent, its biggest one-month decline since May after four
months of consecutive gains.
    * U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,711.90.
    * Trading in commodities may stay subdued as much of the
eastern United States focused on cleanup from Hurricane Sandy,
and traders were waiting for the key U.S. payrolls data later in
the week. Economists expected job growth to have picked up
slightly in October, but not enough to prevent the unemployment
rate from rising off a four-year low.
  
    * At a bond sale on Tuesday, Italy's five and 10-year
borrowing costs fell to their lowest since May 2011, as big
redemptions and a recent cheapening in its debt on fears of
political instability lifted demand. 
    * Spain fell deeper into recession in the third quarter and
prices rose sharply in October, piling pressure on the
government to revive a paralysed economy as it stalls over
requesting aid. 
    * South African police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on
Tuesday at striking Amplats miners who were protesting
against a union-brokered deal to end a six-week wildcat walkout
at the top platinum producer. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The yen drifted off a one-week high against the dollar on
Wednesday, thanks to a general improvement in risk appetite,
paring gains made after the Bank of Japan balked at delivering
bolder action to kickstart growth. 
    * The U.S. stock market was closed for a second straight day
on Tuesday as cash equity trading was cancelled in the wake of
Hurricane Sandy. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS
 0500 Japan      Construction orders    Sep                 
 0700 Germany    Retail sales           Sep                 
 1000 Euro zone  Inflation Oct                              
 1000 Euro zone  Unemployment rate      Sep           
 1345 U.S.       Chicago PMI            Oct                 
      Euro zone finance ministers hold conference call to discuss 
      Greece
    
    PRICES
    Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1711.09    2.21   +0.13      9.42
  Spot Silver        31.86    0.05   +0.16     15.06
  Spot Platinum    1551.74    4.24   +0.27     11.40
  Spot Palladium    594.50    1.00   +0.17     -8.89
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1711.90   -0.20   -0.01      9.26         2109
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  31.92    0.10   +0.31     14.33          437
  Euro/Dollar       1.2960
  Dollar/Yen         79.59
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months  
    
    

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
