PRECIOUS-Gold flat ahead of China PMI data
November 1, 2012 / 12:46 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold flat ahead of China PMI data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gold traded little changed on
Thursday as investors waited for   China's official purchasing
managers index data to gauge the performance of the world's No.2
economy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,719.96 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $1,725.55 in the
previous session.
    * U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,720.80.
    * Investors are awaiting China's official purchasing
managers index data for October due at 0100 GMT, which is likely
to show that the country's factory activity accelerated in
October to its fastest pace in five months. 
    * Greece revealed on Wednesday that it will overshoot its
deficit and debt targets again next year because of a deeper
than forecast recession as euro zone finance ministers debated
how to keep the near-bankrupt state afloat. 
    * U.S. auto sales, due later on Thursday, are set to rise 11
percent in October, led by Toyota Motor Corp and Honda
Motor Co which benefited from increased demand for
compact cars as gasoline prices remained high across the
country. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on Wednesday
after two days in the dark, in the wake of the massive storm
Sandy that caused the market's first weather-related two-day
closure since the late 19th century. 
    * The euro and commodity currencies got off to a steadier
start on Thursday following a choppy session overnight that saw
Wall Street end flat after a two-day closure due to Hurricane
Sandy. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
 0100 China   NBS Manufacturing PMI Oct              
 0145 China   HSBC Mfg PMI Final Oct              
 0500 India   HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Oct             
 0500 Russia  HSBC Mfg PMI Oct              
 1100 Brazil  Industrial output Sep             
 1215 U.S.    ADP private sector payrolls Oct          
 1230 U.S.    Weekly jobless claims          
 1400 U.S.    Construction spending Sep          
 1400 U.S.    Consumer confidence Oct          
 1400 U.S.    ISM Manufacturing index Oct         
 
    
    PRICES
    
     Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1719.96   -0.09   -0.01      9.99
  Spot Silver        32.26    0.05   +0.16     16.50
  Spot Platinum    1569.24    8.04   +0.51     12.65
  Spot Palladium    602.30    1.90   +0.32     -7.69
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1720.80    1.70   +0.10      9.83         1745
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  32.29   -0.03   -0.08     15.67          390
  Euro/Dollar       1.2966
  Dollar/Yen         79.85
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months 
 
 (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
