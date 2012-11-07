PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-week high on Obama victory

* Obama seen continuing with economic stimulus * That boosts appeal of gold as hedge against inflation * Analysts say bullion to rise towards $1,800 per ounce * But technicals suggest could retrace to $1,700 in short term * Coming Up: U.S. Consumer credit; 2000 GMT (Updates prices, adds details) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains on Wednesday to hit its highest level in two weeks after President Barack Obama was re-elected in the United States, paving the way for continued monetary stimulus in the world's largest economy. The precious metal, typically seen as a hedge against inflation, in October rallied to an 11-month high above $1,795 an ounce after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a third round of aggressive economic stimulus in September. Obama's victory helps gold as it means quantitative easing is set to continue, said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo. "I think gold will be going back to $1,800 this year. We are going to see higher gold (prices) in the coming days, weeks and months," he added. Gold reversed early losses to hit around $1,729 an ounce, its strongest since Oct 23. It stood at $1,729.18 by 0738 GMT, up $13.84, but was still well below a lifetime high around $1,920 struck in September last year. U.S. gold for December rose $14.00 to $1,729.00 an ounce. CLEAR VICTORY Obama rolled to a second term in the White House with a clear victory over Republican challenger Mitt Romney as the Democrat overcame deep doubts about his handling of the U.S. economy. "We forecast gold will end the year at $1,780 an ounce and peak late in 2013 at around $1,890 an ounce," ANZ said in a report. "We think there could be upside risks to these forecast highs, in the event of additional U.S. policy easing or signs of inflation following the liquidity injections of the past four years." A physical dealer in Singapore said investors had taken the opportunity to buy back after the market dropped on Friday. "I think India has bought enough, unless there's a sudden last-minute rush," he added. The festive season in main gold consumer India peaks in November with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Weddings also take place at this time, with gold jewellery forming a key part of the dowry daughters receive from their parents But gold imports to India could fall to 550 tonnes next year, after touching 967 tonnes in 2011, as high inflation and prices bite into disposable incomes of consumers, the head of a trade body said on Tuesday. Precious metals prices 0738 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1729.18 13.84 +0.81 10.58 Spot Silver 32.35 0.40 +1.25 16.83 Spot Platinum 1563.24 13.25 +0.85 12.22 Spot Palladium 622.00 8.40 +1.37 -4.67 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1729.00 14.00 +0.82 10.35 53093 COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.35 0.32 +0.99 15.89 11825 Euro/Dollar 1.2874 Dollar/Yen 80.28 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)