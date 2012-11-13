FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold edges down, euro zone worry resurfaces
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 13, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges down, euro zone worry resurfaces

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gold slipped in thin trade on
Tuesday as the euro stayed near a two-month low as uncertainty
about another tranche of financial aid for Greece to help pay
off its debt kept investors cautious, but steadier share prices
could limit the decline. 
      
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold fell $1.65 an ounce to $1,726.09 bu 0033 GMT,
down from a 3-week high around $1,738 struck on Friday. 
    * U.S. gold futures for December slipped $4.50 to
$1,726.40 an ounce.    
     * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund,
New York's SPDR Gold Trust, dropped 0.07 percent on Friday from
Thursday, while those of the largest silver-backed ETF, New
York's iShares Silver Trust rose 0.45 percent during the same
period. 
    * Greece's international lenders agreed on Monday to give
the country two more years to make the cuts demanded of it but
the euro zone and IMF clashed over a longer-term target date to
shrink the country's debt. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro hovered near two-month low against the dollar on
Tuesday after the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund
failed to agree on a long-term plan to reduce Greece's debt,
preventing disbursement of immediate aid to Athens. 
     * Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in early Tuesday
trade after falling for six straight sessions, but gains may be
limited on concerns about a U.S. fiscal policy standoff that
threatens to push the country into recession. 
    * U.S. crude futures fell for a second session on Tuesday to
trade above $85 a barrel, pressured by worries about the U.S.
recovery being thrown into disarray by the threat of looming
U.S. tax increases and spending cuts - the so-called fiscal
cliff. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0001 - UK RICS OCT HOUSING SURVEY 
    0745 - FRANCE SEPTEMBER CURRENT ACCOUNT    
    0745 - FRANCE THIRD-QUARTER NON-FARM PAYROLLS 
    0815 - SWISS OCTOBER PRODUCER/IMPORT PRICES 
    0900 - ITALY FINAL OCTOBER INFLATION 
    0930 - UK CPI FOR OCTOBER 
    1000 - GERMAN ZEW ECONOMIC SENTIMENT FOR OCTOBER read 92.8.
    1245 - ICSC/GOLDMAN SACHS WEEKLY U.S. CHAIN STORE SALES 
    1355 - REDBOOK WEEKLY U.S. RETAIL SALES 
    1900 - U.S. FEDERAL BUDGET FOR OCTOBER 
    1930 - U.S. TREASURY'S GEITHNER, FEDERAL RESERVE'S BERNANKE 
           EVENT
    2030 - FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIR YELLEN SPEAKS
           
    PRICES
  
  Precious metals prices 0033 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1726.09   -1.65   -0.10     10.38
  Spot Silver        32.32   -0.07   -0.22     16.72
  Spot Platinum    1555.99   -4.25   -0.27     11.70
  Spot Palladium    602.60   -2.37   -0.39     -7.65
  COMEX GOLD DEC2  1726.40   -4.50   -0.26     10.19         1617
  COMEX SILVER DEC2  32.32   -0.20   -0.62     15.78          352
  Euro/Dollar       1.2707
  Dollar/Yen         79.60
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
  
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.