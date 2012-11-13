PRECIOUS-Gold edges down, euro zone worry resurfaces

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gold slipped in thin trade on Tuesday as the euro stayed near a two-month low as uncertainty about another tranche of financial aid for Greece to help pay off its debt kept investors cautious, but steadier share prices could limit the decline. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold fell $1.65 an ounce to $1,726.09 bu 0033 GMT, down from a 3-week high around $1,738 struck on Friday. * U.S. gold futures for December slipped $4.50 to $1,726.40 an ounce. * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, dropped 0.07 percent on Friday from Thursday, while those of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust rose 0.45 percent during the same period. * Greece's international lenders agreed on Monday to give the country two more years to make the cuts demanded of it but the euro zone and IMF clashed over a longer-term target date to shrink the country's debt. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered near two-month low against the dollar on Tuesday after the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund failed to agree on a long-term plan to reduce Greece's debt, preventing disbursement of immediate aid to Athens. * Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in early Tuesday trade after falling for six straight sessions, but gains may be limited on concerns about a U.S. fiscal policy standoff that threatens to push the country into recession. * U.S. crude futures fell for a second session on Tuesday to trade above $85 a barrel, pressured by worries about the U.S. recovery being thrown into disarray by the threat of looming U.S. tax increases and spending cuts - the so-called fiscal cliff. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0001 - UK RICS OCT HOUSING SURVEY 0745 - FRANCE SEPTEMBER CURRENT ACCOUNT 0745 - FRANCE THIRD-QUARTER NON-FARM PAYROLLS 0815 - SWISS OCTOBER PRODUCER/IMPORT PRICES 0900 - ITALY FINAL OCTOBER INFLATION 0930 - UK CPI FOR OCTOBER 1000 - GERMAN ZEW ECONOMIC SENTIMENT FOR OCTOBER read 92.8. 1245 - ICSC/GOLDMAN SACHS WEEKLY U.S. CHAIN STORE SALES 1355 - REDBOOK WEEKLY U.S. RETAIL SALES 1900 - U.S. FEDERAL BUDGET FOR OCTOBER 1930 - U.S. TREASURY'S GEITHNER, FEDERAL RESERVE'S BERNANKE EVENT 2030 - FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIR YELLEN SPEAKS PRICES Precious metals prices 0033 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1726.09 -1.65 -0.10 10.38 Spot Silver 32.32 -0.07 -0.22 16.72 Spot Platinum 1555.99 -4.25 -0.27 11.70 Spot Palladium 602.60 -2.37 -0.39 -7.65 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1726.40 -4.50 -0.26 10.19 1617 COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.32 -0.20 -0.62 15.78 352 Euro/Dollar 1.2707 Dollar/Yen 79.60 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Eric Meijer)