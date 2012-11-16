PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly loss as economic uncertainty weighs

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold traded flat on Friday, on course for a weekly loss of nearly 1 percent as festering uncertainty on the outlook for the global economy dragged on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,715.19 an ounce by 0057 GMT, on track for a 0.9 percent weekly loss, after prices climbed more than 3 percent the week before. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,715.40. * The CME Group cut initial margins on COMEX gold futures by 18.5 percent to $7,425 per contract, but left maintenance margins for the metal unchanged. * CME also trimmed maintenance margins on COMEX silver to $11,000 per contract from $12,500, and lowered initial margins to $12,100 from $16,875. * Prominent hedge fund manager John Paulson kept a major stake in gold in the third quarter of 2012, a confidence boost to bullion's appeal as a hedge against economic uncertainty, a U.S. regulatory filing showed on Thursday. * Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to 1,339.616 tonnes by Nov. 15, just a touch off the record high of $1,340.521 tonnes hit in October. * The euro zone debt crisis dragged the bloc into its second recession since 2009 in the third quarter despite modest growth in Germany and France, data showed on Thursday. * The looming U.S. "fiscal cliff" -- tax hikes and spending cuts that will kick in early next year if the Congress fails to avert it -- keeps investors on their toes as it could push the U.S. economy back into recession. * Superstorm Sandy drove a surge in new claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week and hurt factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region in November, signs it could deal a substantial blow to economic growth in the fourth quarter. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday, although retailer Wal-Mart tumbled after disappointing sales. * The yen steadied in early Asian trade on Friday after plunging to a six-and-a-half month low against the dollar in the previous session on expectations a new Japanese government would put pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease further. DATA/EVENTS 0900 Euro zone Current account balance Sep 0900 Italy Trade balance Sep 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Sep 1415 U.S. Industrial production Oct PRICES Precious metals prices 0057 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1715.19 0.00 +0.00 9.68 Spot Silver 32.58 -0.01 -0.03 17.66 Spot Platinum 1562.74 -6.50 -0.41 12.19 Spot Palladium 628.22 -1.00 -0.16 -3.72 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1715.40 1.60 +0.09 9.48 2762 COMEX SILVER DEC2 32.59 -0.09 -0.27 16.73 523 Euro/Dollar 1.2771 Dollar/Yen 81.15 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)