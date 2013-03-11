PRECIOUS-Gold bounces from 2-week low as stimulus seen continuing

* Fed's stimulus seen to run through 2013 despite upbeat jobs data * Spot gold neutral in $1,564.44-$1,586.90/oz -technicals * Coming Up: France industrial output; 0745 GMT (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Monday, pulling off a two-week low hit in the previous session on better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, as the Federal Reserve is expected to keep propping up the economy with monetary stimulus through 2013, giving support to the metal. U.S. employers added a greater-than-expected 236,000 workers to their payrolls in February and the jobless rate fell to a four-year low, but Wall Street expects the Fed to continue its bond buying programme. The Fed's loose monetary policy has helped push gold to record highs in recent years, as investors have sought a hedge against a rising inflation outlook due to cash printing by the central bank. But signs of recovery have emerged, fuelling speculation the Fed would curtail its monetary stimulus sooner rather than later, sapping interest in gold. "Gold prices have built in the view that the U.S. recovery is on a good footing and by the end of the year we should see the Fed exiting the stimulus, which should be bearish for gold," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. A short-term bounce in gold is likely, as concerns about the strength of the U.S. recovery and expectations of aggressive monetary easing from the Bank of Japan next month might spur buying, he added. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,582.11 an ounce by 0634 GMT, recovering from a two-week low of $1,560.80 in the previous session. U.S. gold was also up 0.3 percent, at $1,581.30. Technical analysis suggested spot gold looks neutral in the range of $1,564.44 to $1,585.90 an ounce, but is biased to fall below $1,564.44, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Physical buying interest in Southeast Asia was slow, as customers waited for a clear price direction. "We don't hear from them on new indent," said a Singapore-based dealer, "Customers are not keen to buy since we have settled in a range for a while." Gold has traded in the range of roughly $1,560 to $1,580 since the beginning of March. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 3.311 tonnes to 1,239.739 tonnes by the end of last week, the lowest since October 2011. SPDR Gold Trust has seen more than 111 tonnes of outflows this year, wiping out the total 96.25 tonnes of inflow in 2012, reflecting investors' shifting interest away from safe havens. Echoing the sentiment of gold ETF investors, hedge funds and money managers cut their net long positions in U.S. gold futures and options by nearly 27 percent to 39,631 contracts in the week to March 5, the lowest since July 2007, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. Net longs in silver dropped 47 percent on the week to 6,118 lots, the lowest in more than seven months, the data also showed. Spot palladium dropped 1.5 percent to $768.22, off Friday's peak at $784.50, its highest since September 2011. Precious metals prices 0634 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1582.11 4.37 +0.28 -5.52 Spot Silver 29.04 0.08 +0.28 -4.10 Spot Platinum 1599.50 -0.49 -0.03 4.20 Spot Palladium 768.22 -12.00 -1.54 11.01 COMEX GOLD APR3 1581.30 4.40 +0.28 -5.64 18394 COMEX SILVER MAY3 29.04 0.09 +0.32 -3.94 3401 Euro/Dollar 1.3012 Dollar/Yen 96.06 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months