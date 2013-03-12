FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on Asia buying; growth hopes cap gains
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
March 12, 2013 / 3:56 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on Asia buying; growth hopes cap gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China's physical gold demand robust
    * Spot gold neutral in $1,564.44-$1,586.90/oz -technicals
    * Coming Up: US ICSC weekly chain store sales; 1145 GMT

 (Adds details, comments; updates prices)
    By Rujun Shen
    SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Tuesday on
physical buying in Asia, but it struggled to break above a
recent range as improved economic outlook and a stock market
rally capped sentiment for the precious metal.
    Investors continued to pull out of gold-backed
exchange-traded funds, drawn by a record-setting rally in
equities, while gold dipped after 12 years of continuous climb
as an improving economic picture dented safe haven interest.
 
    The Dow industrial average hit a record high for the
fifth consecutive session on Monday and has gained 10.3 percent
so far this year, overshadowing spot gold's 5.3 percent loss.
    But gold's fall was cushioned by worries over the U.S.
budget crisis, which some see as a threat to the nascent
recovery in the world's top economy, as well as the troubles in
the euro zone and bargain hunting in the physical gold market in
Asia.  
    "We still see consistent physical demand from China," said
Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong
Kong. "The market is still stuck. On the downside we see short
covering and on the upside people are liquidating positions to
take profit."
    Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,582.81 an ounce
by 0622 GMT. The metal has been trading between $1,560 and
$1,585 since the start of March.
    U.S. gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,581.80.
    Technical signals on spot gold were neutral, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao. 
    
    Average daily trading combined volumes on the three main
gold contracts on the Shanghai Gold Exchange 
  in the first two months of the year
rose 24 percent on the year, according to Reuters calculations.
    "The strong physical demand in China is the main reason
behind gold's resilience," said a Beijing-based trader.
    "But the overall sentiment in prices is still weak. If
demand from China weakens and we continue to see good U.S. data
and a stronger dollar, gold has the chance to test $1,500 this
year."
    Highlighting waning interest from Western investors,
holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped to 1,236.729 tonnes on
March 11, the lowest since October, 2011.
    The dollar held near a seven-month high hit last Friday, but
gold has not buckled under the strength of the greenback, which
usually weighs on commodities priced in dollars by making them
more expensive to buyers holding other currencies. 
 
 Precious metals prices 0622 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1582.81    2.42   +0.15     -5.48
  Spot Silver        28.92   -0.03   -0.10     -4.49
  Spot Platinum    1595.99    2.59   +0.16      3.97
  Spot Palladium    768.47   -7.59   -0.98     11.05
  COMEX GOLD APR3  1581.80    3.80   +0.24     -5.61        15704
  COMEX SILVER MAY3  28.92    0.06   +0.21     -4.35         2881
  Euro/Dollar       1.3016
  Dollar/Yen         96.38
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.